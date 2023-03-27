Gorillas in the treehouse at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens

The troop of gorillas at Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens inspected their newly installed tree house for the first time last week. The multi-story climbing structure took three weeks to build and is composed of 8.5 tons of white oak and black locust hardwood trees.

The environmentally friendly structure provides a dynamic habitat for the animals to show their upper body strength off for guests and expend their energy.

Riverbanks’ Director of Animal Care and Welfare Greg Peccie said, “The height of the structure also will give the gorillas added mental stimulation as they get a different perspective of the world around them. The various levels and platforms will allow for some social positioning and competition that is completely natural in gorilla society.”

While you’re there, stop by the recently opened Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center.