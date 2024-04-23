The City of Cayce hopes to boost roadway safety with a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan

The City of Cayce hopes to address and enhance pedestrian safety through a comprehensive Safety Action Plan + a $160,000 grant from the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All program. The initiative, approved by City Council on April 17, aims to curb accidents and fatalities at four hazardous intersections.

Intersections

The 321 and 3000 block

Knox Abbott Drive and 12th Street

Frink Street and Julius Felder Street

12th Street and Frink Street

The City will solicit a consultant to help with the development of the strategic plan, which will address also promoting emission-friendly transportation solutions like walking paths + expanded bike lanes.

During the council meeting, City Council approved the grant award and allocated matching funds of up to $40,000 from the General Fund Balance. As reported by The Post and Courier, “the city estimates it will take six months to a year to create the action plans for the intersections.”