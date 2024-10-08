Support Us Button Widget
City  Government

Updates on the progress of restoring the historic Columbia Canal

Since the historic flooding in 2015, the Columbia Canal has needed repairs. The City of Columbia + Columbia Water held a briefing to share how the restoration will be done by December 2027.

October 8, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
DSC04262-scaled.jpg

Mayor Rickenmann sharing updates about the canal at the press briefing. | Photo via City of Columbia website

The City of Columbia + Columbia Water held a press briefing giving Columbians an update on the progress of restoring the historic Columbia Canal. The canal has needed repairs since the historic flooding in 2015 and the restoration will be done in three projects. Construction will begin in December and aim to wrap up in December 2027.

The completion of these projects aims to bring the Columbia Canal and Hydroelectric Generating Station back to full operation.

The three projects

The headgates will be replaced

  • Costing ~$12 million, the headgates — which allow water into the canal — will be partially funded by a Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Program Mitigation grant.

The Embankment Repair project

  • Costing ~ $60 million, the restoration of the hydroelectric generating station will be funded through a combination of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program + the state of SC.

The Resilient Water Supply project

  • Costing ~$46.6M, this project will provide an alternate water intake directly on the Congaree River, supplying up to 80 million gallons per day of water to the Canal Water Treatment Plant and will mostly be funded through a FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant.
More from COLAtoday
State Fair Food.png
Food
10+ new food options at the SC State Fair
You can’t spell friend without fried — This year’s SC State Fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 9, and run through Sunday, Oct. 20.
October 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Segra-Park-Columbia-Fireflies-stadium
Volunteer
The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a Hurricane Helene disaster relief drive
For three days, Segra Park will transform into a donation drop-off site to garner supplies for the Asheville and Augusta communities.
October 4, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
eatatcocola_1725028305_3446109653212379260_57559023429.jpg
Food
Participate in Restaurant Week happening around Columbia
Enjoy local meals and deals through Restaurant Week, happening around Columbia from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 13.
October 3, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The crowing of the BabcockLaura V.png
Development roundup: The BullStreet District
Breweries, office buildings, and workout studios — oh my! Read through several development projects that have been in the works in the BullStreet District since 2023.
October 2, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia-Richland Fire Dept.png
Instagram
Hurricane Helene support and volunteer opportunities
Support Hurricane Helene relief efforts through volunteer opportunities, donations, or supporting essential resources.
October 1, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Helene-9451.png
Government
Helene’s impact on SC and disaster relief resources
Gov. Henry McMaster announced assistance programs for several counties across SC to help aid in disaster relief from Helene. Plus, find local resources + updates on Helene’s impact.
September 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Riverbluff high school
Live
25+ elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbia
We’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the elementary, middle, and high schools in Columbia so you can make the best decision for your family.
September 30, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Saluda River-9412.jpg
The Midlands continues to recover from Hurricane Helene
Midlands recovery continues after Hurricane Helene as power outages persist and flood warnings remain for local rivers and neighborhoods.
September 29, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Capitol Square-7572.jpg
West Columbia’s Capitol Square set for mixed-use redevelopment
Capitol Square in West Columbia is set to undergo redevelopment, adding housing, retail, and public spaces to expand walkability in the River District.
September 27, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Flooding on Blossom.png
Weather
How to prepare for severe weather in Columbia
Here are some resources to help keep you and your family safe when severe weather rolls into Columbia.
September 26, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson