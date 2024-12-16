4 tips for a happy (and healthy) holiday

The holidays are a time for cheer, but they can also be a sneaky season for health hazards. The good news: Prisma Health has your back with these festive tips to keep your health merry and bright.

Deck the halls — carefully

Before you channel your inner Clark Griswold, remember to practice ladder safety while hanging those lights. Always place your ladder on flat ground, have a buddy to hold it steady, and avoid climbing after eggnog indulgence.

Don’t let stress be the Grinch

Holiday shopping and endless to-do lists can make anyone feel like a bah humbug. Prioritize your mental health by taking breaks, saying no to over-commitments, and carving out “me time.” Remember, a calmer you can spread more holiday joy.

Dodge the mistletoe mishaps

Kissing under the mistletoe is romantic, but catching a cold? Not so much. Wash your hands frequently, avoid sharing drinks, and carry a mini hand sanitizer to keep germs at bay. ‘Tis the season to stay healthy, not sneezy.

The gift of rest is priceless

Late-night parties and early-morning shopping sprees can mess with your sleep schedule. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep to keep your immune system strong and your holiday spirit intact.

Cheers to a festive season full of wellness and good cheer.