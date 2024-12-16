Sponsored Content
Wellness

4 tips for a happy (and healthy) holiday

December 16, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
COLAtoday Wellness 12.18.24.gif

With these tips, you’ll sleigh the holidays feeling happy, healthy, and ready to ring in the New Year.

GIF by the COLAtoday team

The holidays are a time for cheer, but they can also be a sneaky season for health hazards. The good news: Prisma Health has your back with these festive tips to keep your health merry and bright.

Deck the halls — carefully

Before you channel your inner Clark Griswold, remember to practice ladder safety while hanging those lights. Always place your ladder on flat ground, have a buddy to hold it steady, and avoid climbing after eggnog indulgence.

Don’t let stress be the Grinch

Holiday shopping and endless to-do lists can make anyone feel like a bah humbug. Prioritize your mental health by taking breaks, saying no to over-commitments, and carving out “me time.” Remember, a calmer you can spread more holiday joy.

Dodge the mistletoe mishaps

Kissing under the mistletoe is romantic, but catching a cold? Not so much. Wash your hands frequently, avoid sharing drinks, and carry a mini hand sanitizer to keep germs at bay. ‘Tis the season to stay healthy, not sneezy.

The gift of rest is priceless

Late-night parties and early-morning shopping sprees can mess with your sleep schedule. Aim for seven to eight hours of sleep to keep your immune system strong and your holiday spirit intact.

Cheers to a festive season full of wellness and good cheer.

