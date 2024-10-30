Sponsored Content
4 ways to prevent sickness + stay healthy this fall

October 30, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
With the beginning of fall each year also comes the beginning of flu season.

Achoo! If this is you during the colder months, it’s time to get prepared. As temperatures continue to drop, the inevitable cold and flu season is just around the corner.

The common cold, flu, COVID, and RSV are all unique and contagious respiratory illnesses with similar symptoms. Something else they have in common? The onset of discomfort and inconvenience.

Taking proactive steps can help you stay healthy and minimize the spread of sickness, so we’ve rounded up a few essential tips to help keep these pesky illnesses away.

💉 Get your annual vaccines

Annual flu and COVID vaccinations help reduce the risk of severe illness. The viruses that cause these illnesses can’t be treated with antibiotics, so a vaccination is the best line of defense.

Pro tip: Consider the new RSV vaccine if you’re in a high-risk group.

🍊 Boost your immune system

Eat immune-boosting foods like citrus fruits, leafy greens, and live-culture yogurt. Plus, hydrate regularly and include warm broths like chicken soup in your diet to soothe symptoms.

🧼 Practice good hygiene

Good hygiene equals good health. Be sure to wash your hands frequently and use hand sanitizer when soap isn’t available. Also, try to avoid close contact with those showing symptoms.

🛏️ Get enough rest

It’s especially important to rest and recharge during this busy season. Ensure you’re getting enough sleep to maintain a strong immune response.

Prepare to avoid illness this season

