Wellness

Fuel, flex, and flourish: 3 wellness tips to keep you at your best

We know it can be difficult to restart your wellness routine, we asked Prisma Health for a few tips.

September 26, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
A person stretching at Temple, a gym in Columbia, SC

From sunrise to soles, we’re helping you carve your path to peak performance and wellness.

Photo from @templecolumbia, taken by @hellokatiewilson

Table of Contents
Start the day on a positive note
Get the support you need for your workout
Fuel your body with nutritious dishes
We’re back in action with Prisma Health and ready to help you stretch to reach those wellness goals. After a short recovery break, we’re refueling with a look at some of our best tips to keep you in tip-top shape.

So, grab your smoothie, lace up those shoes, and let’s run right into our top three health hacks.

Start the day on a positive note

Your morning routine sets the tone for the day. By developing productive and positive habits (like starting the day with direct sunlight and movement), you can start the day strong and make a lasting impact on your overall health.

Get the support you need for your workout

Getting up and getting active is essential — and so is wearing the proper shoes.

For those developing or continuing a workout routine, selecting the right footwear is critical for comfort and injury prevention. From choosing the right size to selecting the right style, there are many factors that go into finding the right shoe for you.

Fuel your body with nutritious dishes

It’s no secret that what you put in is what you get out. Maintaining a healthy diet helps support your health and fitness goals.

Healthy additions like a balanced breakfast during your morning routine and keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day can level up your athletic performance and overall well-being.

These small-yet-impactful changes can boost your mood, increase your energy, and more. Your mornings — and your mindset — will thank you.

Ready for more wellness tips? Keep an eye out for upcoming issues of COLAtoday Wellness.

