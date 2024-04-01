Take your workout outside: Tips for finding the right shoe for you

With warmer days ahead, it’s time to put some spring in your step. Outdoor exercise is a great way to stay active and improve overall well-being. Did you know? Sunshine is the most effective way to get vitamin D.

Whether you’re heading to one of our many local trails for a hike or walk (check out the benefits of regularly walking), hitting the ground running, or playing your favorite sport at one of COLA’s 20 local parks, you need a supportive shoe that can keep up.

Here are tips from Prisma Health orthopedic foot and ankle surgeon, Ben Jackson, MD, to help you take a step in the right direction for finding the perfect shoe.

Dr. Jackson is a highly skilled surgeon, caring physician, and national leader in foot and ankle conditions. Photo provided by Prisma Health

Select the right size

Ensuring appropriate shoe size is critical. Over time, a person’s foot shape and size can change.

Pro tip: Check if your shoe is the right width by standing on a sheet of paper, outlining your foot, then putting your shoe on top of it. If your foot is wider than the shoe, it’s putting pressure on your foot which can cause discomfort and pain.

Get the right shoe for the right type of activity

There are several types of sport-specific shoes, from hiking to running brands.

“I think with shoes, like many things in life, you get what you pay for,” says Dr. Jackson. “I typically don’t recommend buying the least expensive shoe. Getting somewhere in the middle range is helpful.”

If your shoes aren’t fitting correctly, get them checked out

If you’re consistently feeling pain or getting injuries, it may be time to swap shoes and see a specialist.

Dr. Jackson and the orthopedic team at Prisma Health are ready to support you (like a good shoe) and care for your unique health needs.

