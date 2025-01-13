New year, healthier you: Small changes for big health wins

A new year offers a clean slate, including a chance to reassess priorities and commit to healthier habits. But with all the talk about resolutions, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

Prisma Health experts emphasize that meaningful health improvements don’t require perfection: just consistency and intention.

Here are some ways you can make 2025 your best year yet:

Embrace Dry January (or your own version of it)

If Dry January is on your radar, you’re not alone. Cutting out alcohol — even temporarily — offers a host of benefits like better sleep, improved energy, and reduced inflammation.

If you’ve already had a drink this year, don’t sweat it — you can still scale back by limiting alcohol to social occasions. A mindful approach, whether it’s total abstinence or drinking only in moderation, can help you feel better and establish healthier habits moving forward.

Make fitness fun

For those looking to get active, starting small can lead to lasting success. According to Prisma Health’s fitness experts, focusing on manageable goals — like a 15-minute walk or a few bodyweight exercises a day — can build momentum without the pressure of an all-or-nothing approach. Their advice? Make it fun. Choose activities you genuinely enjoy, and don’t be afraid to try something new.

Looking to join a gym or studio? Columbia has plenty of fitness options.

Health beyond weight loss

Improving your health doesn’t have to mean weight loss. Holistic health is about feeling better, not changing the number you see on the scale. Prioritizing sleep, reducing stress, and fueling your body with nutritious foods can all contribute to a healthier you, regardless of your weight.

Consistency over perfection

Whether it’s committing to Dry January, starting a new fitness routine, or simply drinking more water, small, consistent actions create powerful change over time. Your health is your greatest asset and the start of the year is a great time to invest in it.

Remember, this isn’t about a quick fix — it’s about building habits that support you all year long.