Stop the midday slump with these 5 brain-boosting snacks

Need a midday pick-me-up, COLA? You’re not alone. According to a recent survey, 71% of desk workers agree that the late afternoon is the worst time for work, with “productivity plummeting between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m.”

Before you reach for a second cup of coffee, learn about the pros and cons of caffeine, and opt for one of these quick, easy snacks instead. In honor of National Nutrition Month, here are five brain-boosting snacks to add to your grocery list for your next trip to Rosewood Market, Soda City, Lowes Foods, or your nearest farmers market.

Every Wednesday through March 27, you can place online orders at Blythewood Farmers Market’s Winter Pickup Market until the full season opens in the spring. Photo by @blythewoodmarket

Apples

An apple a day could keep the afternoon slump away. Apples are packed with antioxidants like quercetin, which may protect the brain from damage caused by oxidative stress. Eating apples regularly could improve memory function, and research shows apples also promote gut health, are good for your heart, and more.

Walnuts

Nuts are known as a superfood thanks to their nutrient-rich properties, and walnuts are at the top of the list for brain health. Walnuts are full of omega-3 fatty acids and DHA (known to prevent cognitive decline) and also protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation.

Tuna

Take this as your o-fish-al sign to add more tuna to your diet. If you’re looking for a savory snack, tuna is a great choice. It’s high-protein and packed with omega-3 fatty acids to help improve memory while increasing energy.

Dark chocolate

Now for something sweet. Reach for dark chocolate to sweeten your day and improve cognition, memory, and mood thanks to the flavanols, a plant-based substance which improves blood flow to the brain and a host of other benefits (We’ll see you at Ally & Eloise Bakeshop.)

Blueberries

We’re rounding out our list with blueberries. Research shows that incorporating blueberries into your diet may help reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases, like dementia and Alzheimer’s. Pro tip: Use blueberries as a topping for Greek yogurt, which is packed with probiotics and brain-boosting qualities.

Asked

Do you usually snack throughout the day? Let us know.