Women’s heart disease and the risks that matter most

Heart disease is still the leading cause of death for women in the U.S. — yet many women underestimate their risk. Cardiologist Megha Penmetsa, MD, with Lexington Health Heart and Vascular Center, says awareness is one of the most powerful tools women have to protect their heart health.

“Women are often underdiagnosed when it comes to heart disease, which is why understanding your risk factors and symptoms is critically important, especially as you age,” Dr. Penmetsa explains.

How risk shifts over time

Before menopause, women tend to have a lower risk than men. But that changes quickly.“After menopause, women’s risk rises significantly and becomes equal to that of men,” she says.Symptoms can also look different. While chest pain is common, women may experience subtler signs that don’t immediately scream “heart attack,” making routine checkups and open conversations with providers especially important.

Risk factors women shouldn’t ignore

Beyond high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, certain conditions uniquely affect women, including:High blood pressure or diabetes during pregnancy



Preeclampsia

Early menopause (before age 40)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

Even one pregnancy complicated by high blood pressure can double future heart disease risk.

Everyday habits matter

Smoking, chronic stress, inactivity, and excess weight all strain the heart. The good news? Small changes add up. A brisk 30-minute walk three to five times a week can significantly improve heart health.

Know the signs

Women may experience classic symptoms like chest pressure, arm or jaw pain, and sweating. But they may also notice:



Pain between the shoulder blades

Indigestion or heartburn

Shortness of breath

“If something feels off, don’t wait,” Dr. Penmetsa emphasizes. “Seek medical attention right away.”

Heart disease is common — but often preventable. With awareness, lifestyle changes, and regular care, women can take meaningful steps toward a longer, healthier life.

For additional resources on women’s heart health, visit the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women initiative.