Wellness  Healthcare

Butterfly release to honor women affected by ovarian cancer

The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC will host a butterfly release on Thursday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m.

September 25, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Butterfly Release.jpg

The annual butterfly release to raise awareness of ovarian cancert takes place on the State House steps.

Photo via Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC

You may notice more butterflies fluttering around downtown Columbia this afternoon. The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC (OCC) will host the annual Cathy B. Novinger Butterfly Release today at 5:30 p.m. at the State House.

The event honors women affected by ovarian and other female-related cancers and raises awareness. Each year, nearly 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer, with over 15,000 losing their lives. If detected early, the patient has a 93% five-year survival rate.

Ovarian cancer, known as the “disease that whispers,” often goes undetected until late stages. While it’s too late to purchase a butterfly for release, you can attend the release to see hundreds of butterflies flutter in memory or honor of loved ones at the State House. Donations support OCC’s work to promote awareness across the Midlands.

