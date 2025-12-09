Support Us Button Widget
Cochlear implants now at Lexington ENT & Allergy

December 9, 2025 • 
For those struggling with profound hearing loss, cochlear implants represent a significant advancement.

Lexington ENT & Allergy is expanding access to advanced hearing care in the Midlands by now offering cochlear implant surgery — making them the only hospital-associated practice in the region to do so.

A cochlear implant is a small electronic device that can be an option when traditional hearing aids no longer provide the clarity patients need. While hearing aids simply make sounds louder, cochlear implants bypass damaged parts of the inner ear to help the brain interpret sound more clearly — even in noisy environments.

Candidates should:

  • Have strong support systems
  • Maintain realistic expectations
  • Be motivated to adjust to hearing in a new way

The procedure itself is routine and safe, typically performed as a same-day outpatient surgery at Lexington Medical Center, taking about two hours per ear.

Ready to o learn more or see if you’re a candidate? Call Lexington ENT & Allergy at (803) 936-7530.

