Lexington Medical Center Acquires Multi-Tenant Office Building for Redevelopment

Lexington Medical Center (LMC) recently purchased a 9,600-sqft multi-tenant office building at 5115 Forest Dr. along with properties at 5143 and 5133 Forest Dr., totaling 2.92 acres.

Plans are underway to build a 20,000-sqft medical facility that will house a family practice and an OB-GYN practice. The sale was brokered by Colliers South Carolina.

The acquisitions set the stage for a redevelopment project along the busy Forest Drive corridor near Trenholm Plaza. The properties, which formerly housed The Turning Pointe and The Marlboro Inn, will be demolished to make way for the new medical building. Columbia architectural firm LS3P is overseeing the design, with completion expected by the end of 2023.

