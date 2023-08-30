SUBSCRIBE
Wellness  Healthcare

Lexington Medical Center Acquires Multi-Tenant Office Building for Redevelopment

Lexington Medical Center is building a 20,000-sqft medical center off Forest Drive near the intersection of Trenholm Road.

August 30, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2023-08-30 at 3.10.02 PM.png

Construction is underway on the new Lexington Medical Center facilities on Forest Drive. | Photo via Google Maps

Lexington Medical Center (LMC) recently purchased a 9,600-sqft multi-tenant office building at 5115 Forest Dr. along with properties at 5143 and 5133 Forest Dr., totaling 2.92 acres.

Plans are underway to build a 20,000-sqft medical facility that will house a family practice and an OB-GYN practice. The sale was brokered by Colliers South Carolina.

The acquisitions set the stage for a redevelopment project along the busy Forest Drive corridor near Trenholm Plaza. The properties, which formerly housed The Turning Pointe and The Marlboro Inn, will be demolished to make way for the new medical building. Columbia architectural firm LS3P is overseeing the design, with completion expected by the end of 2023.

More from COLAtoday
Mussels and French friends at Black Rooster.
Sponsored
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Black Rooster
Sponsored by
a mom walks in a neighborhood with her daughter with her arms around her shoulder
Sponsored
Prisma Health On Call: Your teen health questions, answered
Sponsored by
A couple looking at the Blue Ridge Mountains from the patio of The Omni Grove Park Inn.
Sponsored
Satisfy your summer travel bug with mountain views for two
Sponsored by
child smiling and playing on playground equipment
Sponsored
5 tips to prepare for a successful school year
Sponsored by