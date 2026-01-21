The Blood Connection celebrates National Blood Donor Month

Did you know? January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the everyday heroes who help save lives with a simple, selfless act: donating blood. At The Blood Connection (TBC), this month is dedicated to thanking donors and highlighting the critical role they play in supporting patients at local hospitals.

Winter can be one of the most challenging times to maintain a stable blood supply. Between holiday travel, seasonal illnesses, and unpredictable weather, donations often decline — yet the need for blood never slows down. Emergency procedures, cancer treatments, and chronic conditions rely on a consistent supply, no matter the season.

Thanks to generous donors, TBC continues to serve communities across the region and ensure hospitals have the blood they need when it matters most. Whether you’re a longtime donor or considering your first appointment, National Blood Donor Month is a powerful reminder: one donation can make a lasting difference.

Learn more + donate