The importance of having a primary care physician

Kickstart your healthiest year yet by establishing a relationship with a local primary care physician.

January 15, 2025 
Michaela Leung
Start the year off right by taking the first step toward a healthier future.

A new year is the perfect time to prioritize your health and make it your healthiest year yet.

It’s easy to put off seeing a doctor when you’re feeling healthy, but getting established with a primary care physician (PCP) while you’re feeling good can make all the difference down the road. Enter: Lexington Medical Center.

Even if you don’t have any immediate concerns, having a provider who knows you and your medical history can give you peace of mind, knowing that they’ll be there for you when you need them most. Building this relationship early ensures that, should an issue arise, you have someone who can address it quickly and efficiently.

Your PCP sets the stage for a healthier year by offering personalized care and regular checkups.

Proactive screenings to protect your health

When you visit your PCP regularly, they’ll monitor vital health markers like blood pressure, glucose, and cholesterol. Experts say that young adults under 40 should schedule screenings for hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol as part of their routine care.

Depending on your personal and family health history, your provider might recommend additional screenings. Many diseases can be silent — including diabetes, which can go unnoticed without symptoms. A yearly checkup with your PCP can catch warning signs early, giving you the chance to prevent long-term complications before they develop.

The value of early detection

Taking a proactive approach to your health is one of the best ways to protect your future. Seeing your PCP regularly ensures you’re not waiting until symptoms arise. Catching conditions like prediabetes or high cholesterol early means you can take steps to manage or prevent them from progressing.

Find your primary care physician

Take control of your well-being by finding a primary care physician with Lexington Medical Center. With locations across the Midlands, getting convenient care is easy.

Schedule your appointment and start building a relationship with a doctor.

Find a primary care physician

