The one weight-loss mistake most people make in January

January is a popular time to set New Year’s resolutions — especially weight-loss goals. Research shows most people gain about one pound between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. While that may not sound like much, that extra pound often sticks around, and over time, those small gains can add up.

For those looking to lose weight this year, experts agree: slow and steady wins the race. While rapid weight loss may seem appealing, losing one to two pounds per week is more sustainable and more likely to last long term. Extreme dietary restrictions can lead to burnout and weight regain once they become difficult to maintain.

A gradual approach allows people to build realistic habits. Losing one to two pounds per week typically requires burning 500-1,000 more calories per day through a balanced diet and regular physical activity. Helpful strategies include:



Eating more colorful vegetables

Choosing whole foods

Avoiding skipped meals

Eating slowly

Staying active throughout the day

Focusing on long-term trends rather than daily scale changes

Lifestyle change takes time — and support can make all the difference.

