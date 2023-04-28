Help support 570+ nonprofits during Midlands Gives 2023

Our region is home to hundreds of nonprofit organizations that support our communities and make the Midlands more liveable + vibrant — and now is your chance to show them your support.

This morning marks the start of Midlands Gives, a day of giving that benefits hundreds of local nonprofits across the Columbia region.

The annual event hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation (CCCF) is an 18-hour online giving challenge that makes it easy for Soda Citizens to donate to their favorite nonprofits.

The impact, by the numbers:



570+ : Record-breaking number of local nonprofits that Midlands Gives supports this year

: Record-breaking number of local nonprofits that Midlands Gives supports this year 10 : Midlands Gives is celebrating 10 years of giving in 2023

: Midlands Gives is celebrating 10 years of giving in 2023 18 : Number of hours the giving challenge lasts

: Number of hours the giving challenge lasts 19,500+ : Number of individual donations made in 2022 (last year had a record-breaking $3,734,986 raised for local nonprofits!)

: Number of individual donations made in 2022 (last year had a record-breaking $3,734,986 raised for local nonprofits!) $19.7 million: How much has been raised since Midlands Gives’ inception

How to participate:



Midlands Gives’ online giving platform

I n the mood to spread the love? You can add multiple organizations to your “shopping cart” with donations of $10 or more.

You can add multiple organizations to your “shopping cart” with donations of $10 or more. The platform also features a leaderboard

Why give today? Because your donation can go a long way. Midlands Gives amplifies individuals’ donations through sponsored prize incentives. A contribution of just $10 can support a nonprofit in receiving matching funds and prizes from sponsors.

Follow along on Central Carolina Community Foundation’s Facebook or YouTube today for live updates, prize announcements + more.*

Give now through 11:59 p.m. tonight