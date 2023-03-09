SUBSCRIBE
Here’s the key to getting the most out of your HVAC system 👀

Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration
When air conditioners, heat pumps, and hot water heaters aren’t properly maintained, they become less efficient and have a shorter lifespan.

The best way to prepare for another “Famously Hot” summer: preventive maintenance on your HVAC system — and Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration has you covered.

Regular maintenance is essential for the well-being of any HVAC system (read: it’s the best way to avoid breakdowns and high repair costs).

Key benefits include:

  • Prevents unexpected breakdowns
  • Increased equipment efficiency
  • Better indoor air quality
  • Lower utility usage + costs
  • Extends the life of equipment

Cool Care offers affordable preventive maintenance plans for residential and commercial properties. Call (803) 772-7715 to schedule your spring maintenance (and stay “Famously Cool,” COLA).*

