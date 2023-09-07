Here’s what’s new at Williams Brice in 2023

When the Gamecocks kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium, fans will witness new pre-game ceremonies on the field, including an enhanced 2001 entrance, as well as a new audio visiual hype experience.

From tech enhancements to revamped facilities, here’s a quick rundown of what’s new in the stadium for 2023:

New video boards



Fans can enjoy clearer replays with two new video boards installed in the northeast and northwest corners.

Enhanced WiFi



Stay connected with upgraded WiFi throughout the stadium.

Renovated restrooms



Improved facilities for a better game-day experience.

New concessions



New food options that include tacos and Sully’s Steamers

Updated premium seating



Experience the game in style with renovated premium seating areas.

Safety first



Enhanced security measures, including walk-through metal detectors at all gates.

Sustainability

