Here’s what’s new at Williams Brice in 2023

When the Gamecocks kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium, fans will witness new pre-game ceremonies on the field, including an enhanced 2001 entrance, as well as a new audio visiual hype experience.
From tech enhancements to revamped facilities, here’s a quick rundown of what’s new in the stadium for 2023:
New video boards
- Fans can enjoy clearer replays with two new video boards installed in the northeast and northwest corners.
Enhanced WiFi
- Stay connected with upgraded WiFi throughout the stadium.
Renovated restrooms
- Improved facilities for a better game-day experience.
New concessions
- New food options that include tacos and Sully’s Steamers.
Updated premium seating
- Experience the game in style with renovated premium seating areas.
Safety first
- Enhanced security measures, including walk-through metal detectors at all gates.
Sustainability
- New recycling bins and a commitment to zero waste by 2025.