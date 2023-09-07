SUBSCRIBE

Here’s what’s new at Williams Brice in 2023

Gamecocks fans will experience new pre-game ceremonies, tech upgrades, renovated facilities, and sustainability initiatives at Williams Brice Stadium in 2023.

September 7, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Williams Brice

An aerial photo of Williams-Brice Stadium. | Photo by @sc_drone

When the Gamecocks kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night in Williams-Brice Stadium, fans will witness new pre-game ceremonies on the field, including an enhanced 2001 entrance, as well as a new audio visiual hype experience.

From tech enhancements to revamped facilities, here’s a quick rundown of what’s new in the stadium for 2023:

New video boards

  • Fans can enjoy clearer replays with two new video boards installed in the northeast and northwest corners.

Enhanced WiFi

  • Stay connected with upgraded WiFi throughout the stadium.

Renovated restrooms

  • Improved facilities for a better game-day experience.

New concessions

Updated premium seating

  • Experience the game in style with renovated premium seating areas.

Safety first

  • Enhanced security measures, including walk-through metal detectors at all gates.

Sustainability

  • New recycling bins and a commitment to zero waste by 2025.