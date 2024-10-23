Support Us Button Widget
History

TalkDeath’s Halloween Elmwood Cemetery scavenger hunt

Explore Elmwood Cemetery’s history during the TalkDeath Halloween Scavenger Hunt on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

October 23, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Explore the interesting stories hidden in the historic Elmwood Cemetery. 

Photo by Historic Columbia

Unearth some history this Halloween. TalkDeath will host a Cemetery Scavenger Hunt at Columbia’s historic Elmwood Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 27, starting at 2:30 p.m. encouraging people to appreciate + learn about the local cemetery and its history.

Just show up — no registration is needed. Arrive 10 minutes early and clues will be posted on TalkDeath’s Instagram, Facebook, and website.

Participants will hunt for symbolic monuments, historic names, and dates, snapping selfies along the way. Elmwood Cemetery, founded in 1854 and on the National Register of Historic Places, sets the scene with its unique graves, like the towering obelisk at prominent lawyer Benjamin Abney’s grave.

The 30-minute event ends at 3 p.m., with winners announced by 3:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for most clues found and creative photography. Happy hunting, and let us know what you learn.

More from COLAtoday
Third Eye Man
Games
Help City Editor Sam to safety by completing this Halloween puzzle
You’ve got to be quick — City Editor Sam has found herself in a bit of a pickle after being lured into one of USC’s old service tunnels sometimes referred to as the catacombs by someone — or something. Solve this puzzle and help City Editor Sam to safety.
October 22, 2024
Samantha Robertson
City
Hear from our readers: What are the best and worst things about Columbia, SC?
Looking for the pros and cons of living in Columbia, SC? We asked our readers and followers to share what they believe to be the best and worst things about Columbia.
October 22, 2024
Samantha Robertson
Food
Three local, fresh-ingredient dinners to attend
Looking for farm-to-table dinners, local chef’s flare, cool evenings, and autumnal local-ingredient dishes? Here are three dinners coming up to purchase tickets to.
October 21, 2024
Samantha Robertson
Travel and Outdoors
Feed Columbia birds
Putting out a tube feeder is just the beginning — we’ll get you started in the wide world of birdfeeding.
October 21, 2024
Dayten Rose
Government
Here’s how to join a city board or commission in Columbia
Want to get involved locally but don’t know how? Browse through the City of Columbia’s city boards and commissions that have vacancies and apply.
October 18, 2024
David Stringer
City
Where to trick or treat around the Soda City
Plan your perfect Halloween with this guide to a few of Columbia’s best trick-or-treat spots, featuring fun family-friendly events.
October 17, 2024
David Stringer
Travel and Outdoors
Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳
Join in on the initiative created by Columbia Green.
October 17, 2024
Samantha Robertson
Food
Updates on Peak Drift Brewing
Peak Drift Brewing Company is expanding locally + globally, announced a new taproom menu, an shared updates on the brewery.
October 16, 2024
Samantha Robertson
Culture
Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival
South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.
October 15, 2024
David Stringer