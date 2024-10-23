TalkDeath’s Halloween Elmwood Cemetery scavenger hunt

Unearth some history this Halloween. TalkDeath will host a Cemetery Scavenger Hunt at Columbia’s historic Elmwood Cemetery on Sunday, Oct. 27, starting at 2:30 p.m. encouraging people to appreciate + learn about the local cemetery and its history.

Just show up — no registration is needed. Arrive 10 minutes early and clues will be posted on TalkDeath’s Instagram, Facebook, and website.

Participants will hunt for symbolic monuments, historic names, and dates, snapping selfies along the way. Elmwood Cemetery, founded in 1854 and on the National Register of Historic Places, sets the scene with its unique graves, like the towering obelisk at prominent lawyer Benjamin Abney’s grave.

The 30-minute event ends at 3 p.m., with winners announced by 3:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for most clues found and creative photography. Happy hunting, and let us know what you learn.