Must-Try Holiday Coffee and Cocktails in Columbia S.C.

December 12, 2019 • 
mlattimore
holiday cocktails

Bone-In BBQ’s holiday cocktails | Photo by @colatoday

Coffee:
Cocktails:

Baby, it’s (not really) cold outside – but it’s time for a warm fire + a good drink, anyways.

One of the best parts of December is all the seasonal flavors you don’t see year-round (peppermint, anyone?) and they’re even better in your coffee or in a cocktail.

Here’s a round-up of Columbia’s holiday-themed coffee + cocktailshelping make your spirits bright.

Coffee:

Blum, 2824 Devine St.

Add peppermint mocha, eggnog + brown sugar sage syrups to any drink

Curiosity Coffee, 2327 Main St.

Saint Citrus – chocolate orange dry cappuccino with orange cream foam (vegan options too)

○ The Griswold an eggnog latte with rum simple syrup and a dusting of nutmeg (vegan options too)

○ Bing Crosby con Panna – shot of espresso topped with a white chocolate peppermint whip

Indah, 2238 Sumter St.

Rosemary Ruma combination of rosemary, rum and vanilla. This drink tastes like winter is giving you a nice big hug

Gingerbread Latte your favorite holiday cookie in a latte. It’s balanced with spice and sweetness.

Peppermint Mochaa holiday classic for everyone. Rich with a cool minty essence.

Piecewise, 2001 State St.

Dulce de LecheSpanish for “candy made of milk,” their version consists of a combination of sweetened condensed milk, rich caramel sauce and a double shot of espresso, creating a sweet treat everyone can enjoy

Eggnog Chai Lattewith a base of a creamy + sweet eggnog and the mix of their full flavored chai, this unique combination blends all the smells and warmth of the holidays together

Peppermint Mocha Latte Christmas spirit in a cup, this drink is beaming with cheer. A house made peppermint syrup combined with white mocha, a double shot of espresso and steamed milk make for the perfect winter drink

Silver Spoon, 2507 Devine St.

Peppermint mocha a mix of their homemade belgian hot chocolate + espresso with a hint of peppermint

Honey cardamom latte a sweet and spicy latte with a floral honey finish

Gingersnap latteespresso mixed with all your favorite holiday spices: ginger, cloves and cinnamon

Cocktails:

BLD, 4840 Forest Dr.

Frozen Eggnog vanilla vodka + cinnamon whiskey

Holiday Martinis The Elsa, Very Berry Christmas to You, Sugar Cookies, Apple Pie, Caramel Apple, The Grinch, White Chocolate Peppermint

Bone-In BBQ, 2180 Boyce St.

You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinchmatcha, fall spice, bubble

TRIPLE Dog Dare You!Plymouth Sloe Gin, Allspice dram, Rivata, rosemary syrup, pomegranate

Can’t Catch Me – Coopers Craft Bourbon, pear ginger vanilla shrub, pear nectar, ginger ale

Smoky Mountain Holidays Sombra Mezcal, cinnamon syrup, cardamom bitters, ruby red grapefruit, ginger beer

Dark and Spooky1888 Brugal Rum, creme de violet, cream, nutmeg

Oooh Fudge Newgrounds caffe latte, Tito’s vodka, creme de cacao, amarula, guinness

Do you know the Muffin Man vodka, newgrounds cafe latte, molasses cinnamon ginger syrup, lemon, ginger beer

Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St.

Makers mark old fashioned – made with a brown sugar rim, garnished with cranberry. Christmas Shaketail – a peppermint candied shake with peppermint Smirnoff, a crushed peppermint rim, whipped cream + served with a candy cane in it.

Kao Thai, 1001 Senate St.

Christmas in Chiang Mai – Carolina Reaper vodka, lime juice, muddled cranberries and fresh mint, topped with crisp ginger beer and rosemary

Warm Lychee Apple Cider – lychee juice, apple cider, and Hilton Head Distillery Spiced Rum, garnished with cinnamon

Publico, 2013 Greene St.

White Christmas Margarita – coconut milk, silver tequila, lime served in a mason jar, rimmed with sugar sprinkles, garnished with fresh cranberries & mint.

Publico Mulled Wine – a warm blend of red wine, fresh fruit and herbs & spices served in a wine glass garnished with cinnamon sticks.

Dirty Santa – Nigori sake, Yoo-Hoo chocolate milk, served in a snifter topped with whipped cream & garnished with a candy cane.

Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave.

Winter mule Tito’s vodka, winter spices and ginger beer

Terra, 100 State St., W. Columbia

Champagne Cobbler – Plum & Macerated Cherry Cordial, Peach Shrub, Sherry, Champagne

Mulled Wine* see below for recipe

The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St.

Aged Egg Nog bourbon, dark rum + brandy aged for a minimum of one month, served over ice + topped with fresh nutmeg

Za’s, 2930 Devine St.

Caramel Apple Whiskey SmashCrown salted caramel, Crown Apple, muddled with lemon and mint and topped with a splash of ginger ale

Red Velvet Espresso MartiniTito’s Handmade vodka, Bailey’s Red Velvet, Illy espresso


*Terra’s Mulled Wine recipe

Suited for 8 qts.

Toast in Sautée Pan:

1 T Cardamom Seeds

1 T Whole Cloves

1 T Whole Allspice

4 T Star Anise

1 T Ground Nutmeg

3 Cinnamon Sticks (Breaking them up a bit is optional)

Toast the above for a few minutes over medium-low heat, you don’t want to burn the spices, just to help release the aromatics and give just a touch of toasted flavor.

Add the above to a mixture of the following (you can mix the below in advance of toasting)

5 Cups Sugar

7 qts Red Wine (Dry is usually better, but anything will do) [This is roughly 9 bottles]

4 cups Brandy or Cognac

2 oz Amaro (Montenegro or Averna is preferred for this)

2 Cups Dry Curacao or Orange Cognac

4 oz Lemon juice

4 oz Orange juice

Stir everything together well (make sure most of the sugar is dissolved). Pour into a large pot and heat over medium-low for about 20 minutes, you want it to just begin to simmer, definitely not boil. Hold at that Almost-Simmer for about 2 minutes. Kill heat. Cool a few minutes, then taste to see if you need adjustments.

Cool- bottle, and heat to serve, remembering to garnish with Sultanas and Almond slivers.

