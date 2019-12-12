Must-Try Holiday Coffee and Cocktails in Columbia S.C.

Baby, it’s (not really) cold outside – but it’s time for a warm fire + a good drink, anyways.
One of the best parts of December is all the seasonal flavors you don’t see year-round (peppermint, anyone?) and they’re even better in your coffee or in a cocktail.
Here’s a round-up of Columbia’s holiday-themed coffee + cocktails – helping make your spirits bright.
Coffee:
○ Add peppermint mocha, eggnog + brown sugar sage syrups to any drink
Curiosity Coffee, 2327 Main St.
○ Saint Citrus – chocolate orange dry cappuccino with orange cream foam (vegan options too)
○ The Griswold – an eggnog latte with rum simple syrup and a dusting of nutmeg (vegan options too)
○ Bing Crosby con Panna – shot of espresso topped with a white chocolate peppermint whip
○ Rosemary Rum – a combination of rosemary, rum and vanilla. This drink tastes like winter is giving you a nice big hug
○ Gingerbread Latte – your favorite holiday cookie in a latte. It’s balanced with spice and sweetness.
○ Peppermint Mocha – a holiday classic for everyone. Rich with a cool minty essence.
○ Dulce de Leche – Spanish for “candy made of milk,” their version consists of a combination of sweetened condensed milk, rich caramel sauce and a double shot of espresso, creating a sweet treat everyone can enjoy
○ Eggnog Chai Latte – with a base of a creamy + sweet eggnog and the mix of their full flavored chai, this unique combination blends all the smells and warmth of the holidays together
○ Peppermint Mocha Latte – Christmas spirit in a cup, this drink is beaming with cheer. A house made peppermint syrup combined with white mocha, a double shot of espresso and steamed milk make for the perfect winter drink
○ Peppermint mocha – a mix of their homemade belgian hot chocolate + espresso with a hint of peppermint
○ Honey cardamom latte – a sweet and spicy latte with a floral honey finish
○ Gingersnap latte – espresso mixed with all your favorite holiday spices: ginger, cloves and cinnamon
Cocktails:
○ Frozen Eggnog – vanilla vodka + cinnamon whiskey
○ Holiday Martinis – The Elsa, Very Berry Christmas to You, Sugar Cookies, Apple Pie, Caramel Apple, The Grinch, White Chocolate Peppermint
○ You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – matcha, fall spice, bubble
○ TRIPLE Dog Dare You! – Plymouth Sloe Gin, Allspice dram, Rivata, rosemary syrup, pomegranate
○ Can’t Catch Me – Coopers Craft Bourbon, pear ginger vanilla shrub, pear nectar, ginger ale
○ Smoky Mountain Holidays – Sombra Mezcal, cinnamon syrup, cardamom bitters, ruby red grapefruit, ginger beer
○ Dark and Spooky – 1888 Brugal Rum, creme de violet, cream, nutmeg
○ Oooh Fudge – Newgrounds caffe latte, Tito’s vodka, creme de cacao, amarula, guinness
○ Do you know the Muffin Man – vodka, newgrounds cafe latte, molasses cinnamon ginger syrup, lemon, ginger beer
○ Makers mark old fashioned – made with a brown sugar rim, garnished with cranberry. ○ Christmas Shaketail – a peppermint candied shake with peppermint Smirnoff, a crushed peppermint rim, whipped cream + served with a candy cane in it.
○ Christmas in Chiang Mai – Carolina Reaper vodka, lime juice, muddled cranberries and fresh mint, topped with crisp ginger beer and rosemary
○ Warm Lychee Apple Cider – lychee juice, apple cider, and Hilton Head Distillery Spiced Rum, garnished with cinnamon
○ White Christmas Margarita – coconut milk, silver tequila, lime served in a mason jar, rimmed with sugar sprinkles, garnished with fresh cranberries & mint.
○ Publico Mulled Wine – a warm blend of red wine, fresh fruit and herbs & spices served in a wine glass garnished with cinnamon sticks.
○ Dirty Santa – Nigori sake, Yoo-Hoo chocolate milk, served in a snifter topped with whipped cream & garnished with a candy cane.
○ Winter mule – Tito’s vodka, winter spices and ginger beer
Terra, 100 State St., W. Columbia
○ Champagne Cobbler – Plum & Macerated Cherry Cordial, Peach Shrub, Sherry, Champagne
○ Mulled Wine* – see below for recipe
The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St.
○ Aged Egg Nog – bourbon, dark rum + brandy aged for a minimum of one month, served over ice + topped with fresh nutmeg
○ Caramel Apple Whiskey Smash – Crown salted caramel, Crown Apple, muddled with lemon and mint and topped with a splash of ginger ale
○ Red Velvet Espresso Martini – Tito’s Handmade vodka, Bailey’s Red Velvet, Illy espresso