Must-Try Holiday Coffee and Cocktails in Columbia S.C.

Baby, it’s (not really) cold outside – but it’s time for a warm fire + a good drink, anyways.

One of the best parts of December is all the seasonal flavors you don’t see year-round (peppermint, anyone?) and they’re even better in your coffee or in a cocktail.

Here’s a round-up of Columbia’s holiday-themed coffee + cocktails – helping make your spirits bright.

Coffee:

Blum, 2824 Devine St.

○ Add peppermint mocha, eggnog + brown sugar sage syrups to any drink

Curiosity Coffee, 2327 Main St.

○ Saint Citrus – chocolate orange dry cappuccino with orange cream foam (vegan options too)

○ The Griswold – an eggnog latte with rum simple syrup and a dusting of nutmeg (vegan options too)

○ Bing Crosby con Panna – shot of espresso topped with a white chocolate peppermint whip

Indah, 2238 Sumter St.

○ Rosemary Rum – a combination of rosemary, rum and vanilla. This drink tastes like winter is giving you a nice big hug

○ Gingerbread Latte – your favorite holiday cookie in a latte. It’s balanced with spice and sweetness.

○ Peppermint Mocha – a holiday classic for everyone. Rich with a cool minty essence.

Piecewise, 2001 State St.

○ Dulce de Leche – Spanish for “candy made of milk,” their version consists of a combination of sweetened condensed milk, rich caramel sauce and a double shot of espresso, creating a sweet treat everyone can enjoy

○ Eggnog Chai Latte – with a base of a creamy + sweet eggnog and the mix of their full flavored chai, this unique combination blends all the smells and warmth of the holidays together

○ Peppermint Mocha Latte – Christmas spirit in a cup, this drink is beaming with cheer. A house made peppermint syrup combined with white mocha, a double shot of espresso and steamed milk make for the perfect winter drink

Silver Spoon, 2507 Devine St.

○ Peppermint mocha – a mix of their homemade belgian hot chocolate + espresso with a hint of peppermint

○ Honey cardamom latte – a sweet and spicy latte with a floral honey finish

○ Gingersnap latte – espresso mixed with all your favorite holiday spices: ginger, cloves and cinnamon

Cocktails:

BLD, 4840 Forest Dr.

○ Frozen Eggnog – vanilla vodka + cinnamon whiskey

○ Holiday Martinis – The Elsa, Very Berry Christmas to You, Sugar Cookies, Apple Pie, Caramel Apple, The Grinch, White Chocolate Peppermint

Bone-In BBQ, 2180 Boyce St.

○ You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch – matcha, fall spice, bubble

○ TRIPLE Dog Dare You! – Plymouth Sloe Gin, Allspice dram, Rivata, rosemary syrup, pomegranate

○ Can’t Catch Me – Coopers Craft Bourbon, pear ginger vanilla shrub, pear nectar, ginger ale

○ Smoky Mountain Holidays – Sombra Mezcal, cinnamon syrup, cardamom bitters, ruby red grapefruit, ginger beer

○ Dark and Spooky – 1888 Brugal Rum, creme de violet, cream, nutmeg

○ Oooh Fudge – Newgrounds caffe latte, Tito’s vodka, creme de cacao, amarula, guinness

○ Do you know the Muffin Man – vodka, newgrounds cafe latte, molasses cinnamon ginger syrup, lemon, ginger beer

Grill Marks, 711 Gervais St.

○ Makers mark old fashioned – made with a brown sugar rim, garnished with cranberry. ○ Christmas Shaketail – a peppermint candied shake with peppermint Smirnoff, a crushed peppermint rim, whipped cream + served with a candy cane in it.

Kao Thai, 1001 Senate St.

○ Christmas in Chiang Mai – Carolina Reaper vodka, lime juice, muddled cranberries and fresh mint, topped with crisp ginger beer and rosemary

○ Warm Lychee Apple Cider – lychee juice, apple cider, and Hilton Head Distillery Spiced Rum, garnished with cinnamon

Publico, 2013 Greene St.

○ White Christmas Margarita – coconut milk, silver tequila, lime served in a mason jar, rimmed with sugar sprinkles, garnished with fresh cranberries & mint.

○ Publico Mulled Wine – a warm blend of red wine, fresh fruit and herbs & spices served in a wine glass garnished with cinnamon sticks.

○ Dirty Santa – Nigori sake, Yoo-Hoo chocolate milk, served in a snifter topped with whipped cream & garnished with a candy cane.

Saluda’s, 751 Saluda Ave.

○ Winter mule – Tito’s vodka, winter spices and ginger beer

Terra, 100 State St., W. Columbia

○ Champagne Cobbler – Plum & Macerated Cherry Cordial, Peach Shrub, Sherry, Champagne

○ Mulled Wine* – see below for recipe

The War Mouth, 1209 Franklin St.

○ Aged Egg Nog – bourbon, dark rum + brandy aged for a minimum of one month, served over ice + topped with fresh nutmeg

Za’s, 2930 Devine St.

○ Caramel Apple Whiskey Smash – Crown salted caramel, Crown Apple, muddled with lemon and mint and topped with a splash of ginger ale

○ Red Velvet Espresso Martini – Tito’s Handmade vodka, Bailey’s Red Velvet, Illy espresso





*Terra’s Mulled Wine recipe

Suited for 8 qts.

Toast in Sautée Pan:

1 T Cardamom Seeds

1 T Whole Cloves

1 T Whole Allspice

4 T Star Anise

1 T Ground Nutmeg

3 Cinnamon Sticks (Breaking them up a bit is optional)

Toast the above for a few minutes over medium-low heat, you don’t want to burn the spices, just to help release the aromatics and give just a touch of toasted flavor.

Add the above to a mixture of the following (you can mix the below in advance of toasting)

5 Cups Sugar

7 qts Red Wine (Dry is usually better, but anything will do) [This is roughly 9 bottles]

4 cups Brandy or Cognac

2 oz Amaro (Montenegro or Averna is preferred for this)

2 Cups Dry Curacao or Orange Cognac

4 oz Lemon juice

4 oz Orange juice

Stir everything together well (make sure most of the sugar is dissolved). Pour into a large pot and heat over medium-low for about 20 minutes, you want it to just begin to simmer, definitely not boil. Hold at that Almost-Simmer for about 2 minutes. Kill heat. Cool a few minutes, then taste to see if you need adjustments.

Cool- bottle, and heat to serve, remembering to garnish with Sultanas and Almond slivers.