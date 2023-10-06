Here’s why you might want to seal your air ducts this season

Did you know? Your HVAC system is only as reliable as the air duct system that assists it.
Here’s how sealing your ducts can help you get the most from your equipment:
- Increased system efficiency
- Lower energy bills
- More even room temperature
- And more
Conventional duct sealing methods use mastic (read: an untidy caulk-like compound), which can be both costly + labor-intensive. Enter: Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration’s Duct Sealing with Aeroseal®, described as the most efficient, budget-friendly technique on the market.