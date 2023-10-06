Sponsored Content
Here’s why you might want to seal your air ducts this season

October 6, 2023 
Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration
Aeroseal® is a patented technology process, invented by NASA, that seals cracks and holes in new and existing air duct systems that could lower your air duct leaks by up to 95% and minimize power usage by up to 30%.

Did you know? Your HVAC system is only as reliable as the air duct system that assists it.

Here’s how sealing your ducts can help you get the most from your equipment:

  • Increased system efficiency
  • Lower energy bills
  • More even room temperature
  • And more

Conventional duct sealing methods use mastic (read: an untidy caulk-like compound), which can be both costly + labor-intensive. Enter: Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration’s Duct Sealing with Aeroseal®, described as the most efficient, budget-friendly technique on the market.

