SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Real Estate  Home Services

Keep your property pristine with preventive maintenance

September 8, 2023 • 
Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration
Sponsored by
A professional plumber doing repairs in kitchen.

Regular preventive maintenance is essential for the wellbeing of HVAC and plumbing systems.

Photo provided by Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration

There’s no place like home. Prepare for cooler temperatures with fall HVAC maintenance — and don’t leave out your plumbing system and hot water heater (they also need to be checked annually). Enter: Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration‘s preventive plans for HVAC and plumbing.

HVAC maintenance includes:

  • Examine + cleaning evaporator and condenser coils
  • Condensate drain inspection and cleaning
  • Clean + check safety controls, thermostat, and more

Plumbing maintenance includes:

  • Water heater flush for tank and tankless systems
  • Yearly pressure test
  • Maintaining the flow of sewer system

See more services + schedule

More from COLAtoday
davey-gravy-QnVBdXQabdw-unsplash.jpg
Sponsored
Doctors’ Orders: Eating healthy at Cafe Strudel
Sponsored by
three teenage girl friends smiling
Sponsored
3 reasons teen girls should see a gynecologist
Sponsored by
Woman wearing glasses and dress with large ruffled red sleeves
Sponsored
This can’t-miss party is bringing runway vibes to the Columbia Museum of Art
Sponsored by
A mentorship meeting through Young Men United.
Sponsored
How to help local high schoolers reach their career goals
Sponsored by