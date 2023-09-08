Keep your property pristine with preventive maintenance

There’s no place like home. Prepare for cooler temperatures with fall HVAC maintenance — and don’t leave out your plumbing system and hot water heater (they also need to be checked annually). Enter: Cool Care Heating, Air, Plumbing & Refrigeration‘s preventive plans for HVAC and plumbing.
HVAC maintenance includes:
- Examine + cleaning evaporator and condenser coils
- Condensate drain inspection and cleaning
- Clean + check safety controls, thermostat, and more
Plumbing maintenance includes:
- Water heater flush for tank and tankless systems
- Yearly pressure test
- Maintaining the flow of sewer system