5 Homes for sale in Columbia

In December, Realtor.com forecasted Columbia as a top 10 housing market for 2023. So far the Soda City is off to a hot start, with 497 homes sold last month, up 308 from last year.

Good news for buyers — Inventory is up . One-bedroom homes became 300% more available while two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes also increased.

Bad news for buyers — houses are selling fast . Homes are on the market for an average of 64 days compared to 80 days last year.

Take a tour of these five homes located around Columbia, ranging from $200-$400,000.

This Craftsman-style home near the Broad River was built in 2014. | Photo via The Moore Company

🏡 Craftsman in Earlewood, 3301 Keenan Dr. | $375,000

Why we picked it: Conveniently located near downtown, this home is a newer build with plenty of old-school Craftsman charm from the outside.

Specs: 3 bed 3 bath 1,900-sqft

Realtor: The Moore Company

🏡 Downtown living, 601 Main St. | $330,000

Why we picked it: Located on Main Street behind the State House, this condominium has sunset views and is only blocks from the historic USC Horseshoe.

Specs: 2 bed 2 bath 1,503-sqft

Realtor: Home Advantage Realty

🏡 Live across from the BullStreet District, 2227 Bull St. | $324,900

Why we picked it: The BullStreet District is developing quickly and new construction projects keep popping up.

Specs: 4 bed 2 bath 1,350-sqft

Realtor: Paragon Realty

🏡 Charming renovated historic home, 2805 River Dr. | $355,000

Why we picked it: Because of the shaded wraparound porch and the arched interior doorway. Need we say more?

Specs: 2 bed 2 bath 2,041-sqft

Realtor: eXp Realty LLC

🏡 Hear the Riverbanks Zoo animals at night, 904 Mohawk Dr. | $224,900

Why we picked it: West Columbia is on the rise and this area located near Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens continues to grow in popularity for new buyers.

Specs: 3 bed 2 bath 1,417-sqft

Realtor: Charis Real Estate Group

