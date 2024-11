What’s even better than beating the Tigers? Saving lives.

The 40th annual Clemson-Carolina Blood Battle is happening from Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22. Multiple blood drives facilitated by The Blood Connection will pop up around USC’s campus for donors to help our neighbors in need — and beat Clemson. Whichever school donates the most blood by the end of the week wins.

Bonus: Participants will receive an exclusive rivalry sweatshirt and TBC Rewards.

Learn more + make an appointment