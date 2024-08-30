Support Us Button Widget

How to navigate our community events page

Never again wonder how to browse for cool events in our city or how to upload your own.

August 30, 2024 • 
Travis MeierSarah Leonhardt
All_MKTs_Events_page_Pexels_Laptop

Our events page makes it easy to find happenings on the go.

Photo by Ketut Subiyanto via Pexels

You may be familiar with the events section of our newsletter — but what about our website?

Make the most of our comprehensive events calendar with these pro tips for navigating our site like a true local.

Event search tools

First, head to our Events page. Then, start scrolling to see what events are coming up, or use these key features to filter events more specifically:

  • The magnifying glass icon: Search keywords to find event categories or search events by name.
  • The “All Events” drop-down (desktop): Search for virtual events or “Editor’s Picks.”

Oh, what’s an Editor’s Pick, you ask? Those are events that our team has personally curated for our audience. Aka: fun, noteworthy, or important goings-on in the community.

  • Descending list icon (desktop): Choose how you want events for each day to be ordered — by time, popularity, or alphabetically.
  • Bullet list icon: Change the format from lists to thumbnails.
  • Additional tools: Select date, location, and/or radius.

Add your own event

You can add your own events to our community calendar. Here’s how:

  • Create a login | On the upper right of the events page, you’ll see an “Add event” button and a small person emblem. Click on the person to create a login.
  • Add | Now that you have an account, click the “Add event” button to open the event submission form.
  • Details | Input the name, date(s), time(s), location, price, and a brief description of your event before reviewing and submitting.
  • Find it | Use the search bar to look up your event.

Bonus: You can always upload events for free, or choose a paid option to guarantee that it’s listed in our newsletter. Review our promotional offerings before clicking “submit.”

Happy event hunting!

More from COLAtoday
Ground Breaking.JPG
Development
Capital City/Lake Murray Country Tourism celebrates successful year
CCLMC highlighted a successful year in tourism, with major events and expansions planned, including the Great Race in 2025.
August 30, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
1999 time capsule pics.png
History
Columbia’s 1999 time capsule
What was Columbia like at the turn of the millennium? We took a look back at the final year of the 20th century to see what life was like pre-Y2K.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
River Access Point 2.png
Travel and Outdoors
The City of Cayce announced a new river access point on the Congaree River
If you enjoy floating down the river, the City of Cayce introduced a new and open access point on the Congaree River that will offer families more recreation river use.
August 29, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Gamecock WIlly B.JPG
Sports
Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations
Practice these pronunciations and remember these nicknames so you’ll be ready to cheer on the Gamecocks.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Tsubaki Karaoke.jpg
Culture
Where to sing karaoke in Columbia
A guide to the best karaoke spots in Columbia, featuring venues for singing, fun themes, and private rooms.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
203164447_500209871182428_8464196996027501090_n
Sports
A guide to the Gamecock’s 2024 college football season
College football is back — here’s how to stream the games, tailgate like a pro, and cheer on the Gamecocks this 2024 season.
August 27, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City FC.jpg
Sports
Soda City FC forms alliance to expand soccer in the Midlands
The Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance is working towards elevating soccer in the Midlands by introducing professional teams and expanding opportunities.
August 26, 2024
USC School of medicine
Education
USC’s board of trustees approved a new master plan, shaping the future SC’s flagship university
USC is being upgraded. Residence halls, Thomas Cooper Library, a new School of Medicine, and more could be a part of the university’s future thanks to a new master plan approved by USC’s Board of Trustees.
August 23, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
August 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Runout.jpeg
Music
Columbia Museum of Art launches lunchtime folk series
Enjoy local folk music at Boyd Plaza every Friday this fall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the Lunchtime Folk Music Series.
August 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer