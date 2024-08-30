How to navigate our community events page

You may be familiar with the events section of our newsletter — but what about our website?

Make the most of our comprehensive events calendar with these pro tips for navigating our site like a true local.

First, head to our Events page. Then, start scrolling to see what events are coming up, or use these key features to filter events more specifically:



The magnifying glass icon: Search keywords to find event categories or search events by name.

The “All Events” drop-down (desktop): Search for virtual events or “Editor’s Picks.”

Oh, what’s an Editor’s Pick, you ask? Those are events that our team has personally curated for our audience. Aka: fun, noteworthy, or important goings-on in the community.



Descending list icon (desktop): Choose how you want events for each day to be ordered — by time, popularity, or alphabetically.

Bullet list icon: Change the format from lists to thumbnails.

Additional tools: Select date, location, and/or radius.

Add your own event

You can add your own events to our community calendar. Here’s how:



Create a login | On the upper right of the events page, you’ll see an “Add event” button and a small person emblem. Click on the person to create a login.

Add | Now that you have an account, click the “Add event” button to open the event submission form.

Details | Input the name, date(s), time(s), location, price, and a brief description of your event before reviewing and submitting.

Find it | Use the search bar to look up your event.

Bonus: You can always upload events for free, or choose a paid option to guarantee that it’s listed in our newsletter. Review our promotional offerings before clicking “submit.”

Happy event hunting!