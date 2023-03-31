Inside Iron Hill Brewery and Restuarant at BullStreet

Construction at the new Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant in the BullStreet District is well underway, with two new brew tanks installed last week.

The sign in front of the new building reads that it plans to open this summer, but it could be even sooner with an updated opening date of early June. That means you’ll have another option to grab a bite and a drink before Fireflies games with Segra Park located just 200 yards away.

The 7,500 sqft brewpub will seat about 420 people and be one of four Southern locations. The Iron Hill in Greenville, SC opened in 2018 as the Delaware-based company works to open 20 locations.

Iron Hill is one of many new businesses coming soon to the BullStreet District. It was recently announced that Tupelo Honey would open next year in the Bennett at BullStreet.

