Here’s how to celebrate July 4th in Cola. 🎇

It’s Monday. Of Fourth of July week. You stayed in town, while the rest of Columbia went on a mass-exodus-excursion to the beach or the mountains.

So – what’s going on in Cola for the Fourth?

If you missed Saturday’s 4th of July Boat Parade + 4th of July Fireworks Show (fireworks sponsored by Nephron Pharmaceuticals) on Lake Murray, we’re sorry. But there are still several ways to celebrate this week:

July 3 | If you say the Pledge of Allegiance when asked to bless the food at dinner, the Star Spangled Symphonic Salute is for you. The Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra will perform all the patriotic hits at Saluda Shoals Park tomorrow, July 3, 7-9 p.m. ($5 to park). BYOblanket or chair… and dog. Pets welcome. 🎶

July 4 | Nothing screams America quite like baseball. Check out the Columbia Fireflies play against the Greenville Drive at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday night – capping off with spectacular fireworks, of course. Get tickets. (Bonus: Bone-In Barbeque, next door, will be open for lunch + dinner.) 🎇

July 4 | The peachiest way to celebrate is by heading out to Gilbert for the 60th annual Lexington County Peach Festival. Antique car shows, all the peach desserts, live music… and a great excuse to use this 🍑 emoji all day. What more do you need?

July 4 | The Day Party will celebrate all things ‘Merica at the State Museum. Go all out and do the VIP package. It looks revolutionary + I think Thomas Jefferson would have wanted this. Tickets here. 💃

