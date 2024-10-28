Support Us Button Widget
Culture  Festivals

Preview the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest ahead of this weekend

The City of West Columbia’s 8th Annual Fall Back Fest is set to take place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. Here’s what you can expect at the free fall festival.

October 28, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
fallbackfest2023.png

Local artists will paint temporary murals on the street during the event so be sure to browse by a few times to see progress. | Photo via City of West Columbia

The City of West Columbia is preparing for its 8th annual Fall Back Fest, taking place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. The free, fall festival celebrates local live music, art, food, drinks, artists, and vendors. Here’s what locals can expect.

What not to miss

  • Ten local artists will paint temporary murals on the street live during the event.
  • Live music from The Big Time Band and Six One Five Collective
  • Local vendors will provide food + beverages along State Street — see a full list of participating vendors.
  • Meeting Street Artisan Market will host a night edition market at the Interactive Art Park, located in front of Savage Craft Ale Works, and feature ~20 local vendors.

Bonus: The City of West Columbia is offering $5 Off Uber + Lyft for the festival.

Fall back fest map.2024

Find where to eat, drink, and jam with the map above. | Graphic via The City of West Columbia

See the map above for road closures + where you can park for free.

