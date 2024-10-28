Preview the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest ahead of this weekend
The City of West Columbia is preparing for its 8th annual Fall Back Fest, taking place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. The free, fall festival celebrates local live music, art, food, drinks, artists, and vendors. Here’s what locals can expect.
What not to miss
- Ten local artists will paint temporary murals on the street live during the event.
- Live music from The Big Time Band and Six One Five Collective
- Local vendors will provide food + beverages along State Street — see a full list of participating vendors.
- Meeting Street Artisan Market will host a night edition market at the Interactive Art Park, located in front of Savage Craft Ale Works, and feature ~20 local vendors.
Bonus: The City of West Columbia is offering $5 Off Uber + Lyft for the festival.
- Lyft code: “FALLBACK24"
- Uber: $5 off Uber
See the map above for road closures + where you can park for free.