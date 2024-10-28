Preview the 8th Annual Fall Back Fest ahead of this weekend

The City of West Columbia is preparing for its 8th annual Fall Back Fest, taking place on Friday, Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the 100-300 blocks of State Street. The free, fall festival celebrates local live music, art, food, drinks, artists, and vendors. Here’s what locals can expect.

What not to miss

Ten local artists will paint temporary murals on the street live during the event.

Live music from The Big Time Band and Six One Five Collective

Local vendors will provide food + beverages along State Street — see a full list

Meeting Street Artisan Market

Bonus: The City of West Columbia is offering $5 Off Uber + Lyft for the festival.



Find where to eat, drink, and jam with the map above. | Graphic via The City of West Columbia

See the map above for road closures + where you can park for free.