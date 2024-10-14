Our readers’ local horror date stories

For Valentine’s Day, we created a map of local stories sharing where our readers fell in love and made memories. We asked for your help compiling everything from proposals to making friends. You did not disappoint.

But what about those date stories that still haunt you to this day — you know, like if you were ever ghosted or thought you were getting ready to meet the love of your life but ended the night with a date night story that your friends still bring up + will never let you live down?

Well, gather ‘round, Soda Citizens. Turn off the lights and cue the perfectly timed lightning — it’s time to share your top horror date night stories that took place around Columbia; just in time for Halloween.

Here are the rules

This is supposed to be a commiserative + fairly light-hearted story. Unburden yourselves of embarrassing date nights, cringe moments you’ll never forget... etc.

Keep your stories PG-rated.

Don’t use real names. Keep everyone anonymous; even you will be kept anonymous.

Pro tip: For bonus points, use some classic Halloween character names like “Charlie Brown,” “Casper,” “Frankenstein,” “Wednesday,” “Carrie,” “Sabrina”… etc. You get the picture.

Share your local horror date night stories with us + your story may be featured in an upcoming newsletter.