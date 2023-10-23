Learn to fly with confidence at CAE

Flying can be stressful for anyone but can be especially

so for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

On Saturday, The Arc of South Carolina, The Arc of the US, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE), Delta Air Lines, and Enterprise Holdings are collaborating to host Wings for All. The initiative provides a real-life simulation of the air travel experience for individuals with autism and other IDDs, many of whom will be boarding an airplane for the first time.

The program aims to reduce air travel stress for these individuals and their families through practice while also educating airport, airline, and TSA personnel on enhancing the travel experience for passengers with IDD.

The event is free for families but requires pre-registration due to limited space and begins at 8 a.m., offering a rehearsal of the airport experience, from checking in and passing through security to boarding an airplane.