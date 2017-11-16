Looks great. Little full, lotta sap.

8 local (Griswold-worthy) Christmas tree farms 🌲

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s never too early to put up your Christmas tree (...I already have). I’m a huge proponent of live trees for the holidays, but I’ve never gotten to cut one down myself. I was surprised to find out just how many tree farms are right outside of Columbia – and most offer fun extras (hayrides, snacks, crafts, etc.) to make an event out of the experience.

If you want the real deal this season, here are the best Christmas tree farms in Richland + Lexington counties:

Richland County

🌲 Old Congaree Run Tree Farm | 219 Old Congaree Rd., Eastover | opens Nov. 24 | Fri., 12-4 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 12-4 p.m. | cut-your-own trees + custom wreaths | plus hayrides, hot chocolate + cider

🌲 Back In Time Christmas Tree Farm | 1316 Community Pond Rd., Eastover | open now | Fri.-Sun., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | cut-your own trees (or they’ll do it for you) | hayrides, hot chocolate, coffee + cookies

Lexington County

🌲 Bear Creek Tree Farm | 564 Amicks Ferry Rd., Chapin | opens Nov. 24 | Mon.-Fri., 3-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 1-5:30 p.m. | cut-your-own Christmas tree, holiday wreaths, garlands, poinsettia + Holiday Cactus

🌲 Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm | 430 Pat Rd., Lexington | opens Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day), 1 p.m. | Sat. + Sun., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | complimentary cookies + hot chocolate

🌲 Taylor’s Christmas Tree Farm | 1129 Windy Rd., Gilbert | opens Nov. 24 | Fri., 1-6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. | order wreaths + garland at 803-873-0442

🌲 Hollow Creek Tree Farm | 228 Windmill Rd., Gilbert | opens Nov. 22 | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 1-5:30 p.m. | cut-your-own or pre-cut trees, wreaths + garland | plus hay rides, complimentary hot chocolate/coffee + great scenery for pictures

🌲 Old Barn Christmas Tree Farm | 843 Old Lexington Hwy., Chapin | opens Nov. 27 | Fri., 3-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun. 1-5:30 p.m. | cut-your-own + pre-cut trees, wreaths + garlands | complimentary hot chocolate + Russian tea

🌲 Price’s Christmas Tree Farm | 228 Maple Rd., Lexington | opens Nov. 18 | Mon.-Thurs., 3-6:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12-6 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving | cut-your-own + pre-cut trees, wreaths + homemade crafts | Judging from Instagram location, this is a prime holiday photo session spot.

Growing up, my family made a tradition out of Christmas tree hunting, but in an apartment, a large, live tree isn’t always practical. If you’re short on time, big box + hardware stores – like Lowe’s and Home Depot – often sell real trees (and the fake ones, too). If you’re short on space, celebrate Christmas Charlie Brown-style like I do (peek my unimpressive “tree”). ⬆️

Whatever your tradition, in my book, it’s officially the holiday season. Bring on the 24/7 Christmas music.

Happy hunting,

– Jodi

