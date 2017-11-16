SUBSCRIBE
Culture

Looks great. Little full, lotta sap.

November 16, 2017 • 
Jodi Croat
Christmas

Image by Pexels

Table of Contents
8 local (Griswold-worthy) Christmas tree farms 🌲

8 local (Griswold-worthy) Christmas tree farms 🌲

It might not be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s never too early to put up your Christmas tree (...I already have). I’m a huge proponent of live trees for the holidays, but I’ve never gotten to cut one down myself. I was surprised to find out just how many tree farms are right outside of Columbia – and most offer fun extras (hayrides, snacks, crafts, etc.) to make an event out of the experience.
If you want the real deal this season, here are the best Christmas tree farms in Richland + Lexington counties:

Richland County
🌲 Old Congaree Run Tree Farm | 219 Old Congaree Rd., Eastover | opens Nov. 24 | Fri., 12-4 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 12-4 p.m. | cut-your-own trees + custom wreaths | plus hayrides, hot chocolate + cider

Christmas

Photo @crissy.santillano

🌲 Back In Time Christmas Tree Farm | 1316 Community Pond Rd., Eastover | open now | Fri.-Sun., 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | cut-your own trees (or they’ll do it for you) | hayrides, hot chocolate, coffee + cookies

Christmas

Photo by @jessica.wegmann

Lexington County

🌲 Bear Creek Tree Farm | 564 Amicks Ferry Rd., Chapin | opens Nov. 24 | Mon.-Fri., 3-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 1-5:30 p.m. | cut-your-own Christmas tree, holiday wreaths, garlands, poinsettia + Holiday Cactus

Christmas

Photo by @alizamcgure

🌲 Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm | 430 Pat Rd., Lexington | opens Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving Day), 1 p.m. | Sat. + Sun., 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | complimentary cookies + hot chocolate

Christmas

Photo by Browns of the Carolinas- Browns Christmas Tree Farm

🌲 Taylor’s Christmas Tree Farm | 1129 Windy Rd., Gilbert | opens Nov. 24 | Fri., 1-6 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. | order wreaths + garland at 803-873-0442

Christmas

Photo @theepope513

🌲 Hollow Creek Tree Farm | 228 Windmill Rd., Gilbert | opens Nov. 22 | Mon.-Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun., 1-5:30 p.m. | cut-your-own or pre-cut trees, wreaths + garland | plus hay rides, complimentary hot chocolate/coffee + great scenery for pictures

Christmas

Photo by @noellelogue

🌲 Old Barn Christmas Tree Farm | 843 Old Lexington Hwy., Chapin | opens Nov. 27 | Fri., 3-5:30 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Sun. 1-5:30 p.m. | cut-your-own + pre-cut trees, wreaths + garlands | complimentary hot chocolate + Russian tea

🌲 Price’s Christmas Tree Farm | 228 Maple Rd., Lexington | opens Nov. 18 | Mon.-Thurs., 3-6:30 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.; Sun. 12-6 p.m.; closed Thanksgiving | cut-your-own + pre-cut trees, wreaths + homemade crafts | Judging from Instagram location, this is a prime holiday photo session spot.

Christmas

Photo by @ashsc83

Christmas

Growing up, my family made a tradition out of Christmas tree hunting, but in an apartment, a large, live tree isn’t always practical. If you’re short on time, big box + hardware stores – like Lowe’s and Home Depot – often sell real trees (and the fake ones, too). If you’re short on space, celebrate Christmas Charlie Brown-style like I do (peek my unimpressive “tree”). ⬆️

Whatever your tradition, in my book, it’s officially the holiday season. Bring on the 24/7 Christmas music.

Happy hunting,

Jodi

More from COLAtoday
sc-state-museum-art-sculpture.jpeg
Sponsored
Explore South Carolina State Museum’s first-ever online collection database
Sponsored by
Heart of the Resort.png
Sponsored
Win a choose-your-own-adventure Wild Dunes vacation
Sponsored by
cma-experience-lead-image.JPG
Sponsored
Try This: Two new exhibitions at the Columbia Museum of Art
Sponsored by
Mattison holding a martini at rooftop bar
Sponsored
Try This: Spend a Saturday like a Columbia, SC Ambassador
Sponsored by