LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥

Big news, Cola. The USC College of Nursing is getting a brand new facility. Designed by LS3P, it mirrors the exterior aesthetics of Lexington Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education Facility (GME) which houses Family Medicine and Internal Medicine residency programs, while the interior reflects USC’s branding with spaces designed for advanced medical training.

This strategic partnership between USC and LMC is an innovative step in helping to ensure a healthy future for South Carolinians while addressing the nursing shortages in the Midlands, the state, and across the country.

David Anderson, AIA, LS3P’s Senior Project Manager, says “It’s been a pleasure to work with LMC and USC on the design of this new 52,000-sqft. College of Nursing building which will accommodate 800 junior and senior students, potentially doubling the University’s nursing graduates.”

Did you know? LS3P specializes in designs for both higher education and healthcare facilities. The USC College of Nursing is the second facility designed by LS3P for LMC’s Sunset Court Campus.*

