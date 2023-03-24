SUBSCRIBE
Real Estate  Development

LS3P designs USC’s new College of Nursing 🏥

The University of South Carolina has partnered with Lexington Medical Center to build the new College of Nursing building at LMC’s Sunset Court Campus in West Columbia — directly across from the main hospital.

March 24, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungLS3P
Sponsored by
A rendering of the brand new USC College of Nursing building.

The new building is anticipated to open in Fall 2024 — check out this video for an interactive view.

Photo provided by LS3P

Big news, Cola. The USC College of Nursing is getting a brand new facility. Designed by LS3P, it mirrors the exterior aesthetics of Lexington Medical Center’s Graduate Medical Education Facility (GME) which houses Family Medicine and Internal Medicine residency programs, while the interior reflects USC’s branding with spaces designed for advanced medical training.

This strategic partnership between USC and LMC is an innovative step in helping to ensure a healthy future for South Carolinians while addressing the nursing shortages in the Midlands, the state, and across the country.

David Anderson, AIA, LS3P’s Senior Project Manager, says “It’s been a pleasure to work with LMC and USC on the design of this new 52,000-sqft. College of Nursing building which will accommodate 800 junior and senior students, potentially doubling the University’s nursing graduates.”

Did you know? LS3P specializes in designs for both higher education and healthcare facilities. The USC College of Nursing is the second facility designed by LS3P for LMC’s Sunset Court Campus.*

