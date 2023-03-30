Make a difference by volunteering during United Way’s Volunteer Week

Looking to lend a helping hand? The United Way of the Midlands’ Volunteer Week is April 17-22 and includes 50 projects in need of 500 volunteers.

Soda Citizens can take part in volunteer opportunities to help local organizations like:



Weeding Blooms for Ballentine Library: Help weed the flower beds that welcome customers at Richland Library.

Juvenile Justice Jeopardy: Take part in a fun game to teach kids ages 12-18 about SC laws.

Healthy Learners: Pitch in to wash, detail, and vacuum the fleet of vehicles used to take students to medical appointments.

And more.*

SEE FULL LIST OF PROJECTS