Midlands connections at the 2023 Met Gala

Three stars wore Ridgeland, SC native Sergio Hudson-designed dresses, while Kelsey Asbille Chow stunned in red.

May 2, 2023 • 
David Stringer
The Metropolitan Museum of Art.png

The outside of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City during the Alexander McQueen exhibit. | Photo via Canva and Getty Images

The stars were out at the Met Gala on Monday night — a who’s who event in style, fashion, and influence. This year’s theme for the ball was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the late fashion designer.

Ridgeway native and American fashion designer Sergio Hudson dressed three stars on the runway and Hammond grad and Yellowstone star, Kelsey Asbille Chow, made several best-dressed lists in an off-the-shoulder minidress and bubble skirt.

Sergio Hudson’s designs were worn by:

Keke Palmer delivered old Hollywood glamour in a sparkling pastel tweed dress.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan jumped decades to the 1990s wearing a long-sleeved top made of sheer black mesh.

La La Anthony also took the 1960s Hollywood approach in an all-white one-shouldered gown and her retro cat-eye sunglasses, a nod to Lagerfeld.

For more Cola fashion news, stay up to date with Columbia Fashion Week, which is hosting a weeklong Boutique Week to increase traffic and new patronage to local businesses.

