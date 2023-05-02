Midlands connections at the 2023 Met Gala

The stars were out at the Met Gala on Monday night — a who’s who event in style, fashion, and influence. This year’s theme for the ball was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” honoring the late fashion designer.

Ridgeway native and American fashion designer Sergio Hudson dressed three stars on the runway and Hammond grad and Yellowstone star, Kelsey Asbille Chow, made several best-dressed lists in an off-the-shoulder minidress and bubble skirt .

Sergio Hudson’s designs were worn by:

Keke Palmer delivered old Hollywood glamour in a sparkling pastel tweed dress.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan jumped decades to the 1990s wearing a long-sleeved top made of sheer black mesh.

La La Anthony also took the 1960s Hollywood approach in an all-white one-shouldered gown and her retro cat-eye sunglasses, a nod to Lagerfeld.