7 places to grab mocktails around Columbia

A few weeks ago, we asked our followers to share their favorite mocktails with us on Instagram. From your recommendations, we put together a list of seven restaurants where you can grab non-alcoholic mixed drinks and other mocktails around Columbia.

Explore Boku Kitchen and Saloon’s mocktail offerings during Januray. | Photo by @boku_cola

Boku Kitchen and Saloon 916 Gervais St.

Try the Apple Blossom: Made with white cranberry peach, apple cinnamon syrup, and lime juice

The Red Panda: Made with Blood orange, pineapple aloe, and lemon juice.

Boku also has a rotating nonalcoholic beer that is on the menu year-round and is offering two additional Ritual Zero Proof Mocktails for January — the Citrus Splash + The Strawberry Serenity — along with nonalcoholic wines.

The PA-NO-MA mocktail. | Photo provided by The Dragon Room

The Dragon Room 803 Gervais St.

Order the PA-NO-MA — a carbonated Zero Proof agave, lime, sugar, and grapefruit drink.

Also enjoy the Gin Civilian — made with a Zero Proof gin alternative, lemon, orgeat, and n/a Aztec bitters

Kao Thai Cusine 1307 Main St.

The Lumpini Lotus: Made with Jasmine tea, Thai basil, sweet cream, lemon, and homemade honey ginger syrup.

The Ferry to Pattaya: Made with Pineapple, coconut water, fresh lychee fruit, mint, and soda.

The Bird’s Eye View: Made with hibiscus syrup, Thai chili, liquid aminos, lime, and ginger beer.

Mocktails at Publico. | Photo by @Publicotap

Publico in Five Points 2013 Greene St. + Publico at BullStreet 2180 Boyce St. Suite A

Try Publicos’ Dry January menus featuring non-alcoholic spirits from Ritual Zero Proof and order the Matcha-Tini, the Kiwi Mockjito, the Hibiscus Margarita, or the Whiskey Berry Smash.

Smoked 1643 Main St.

Smoked recently launched an updated mocktail menu featuring:



The Green Machine — an invigorating green blend

The Back in Black — a fruity blend of fresh pressed juices

The Country Pumpkin — a coffee-infused treat

The “Friendly Fire” — a pomegranate, spiced hibiscus, lime, fizz, and mint sip. | Photo by @tkcolumbia

Tazza Kitchen 4840 Forest Dr. #20

Ask for the Friendly Fire — a pomegranate, spiced hibiscus, lime, fizz, and mint sip.

If we missed your favorite mocktail, share your favorite and where we can get it with us.