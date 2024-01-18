7 places to grab mocktails around Columbia

Table of Contents
A few weeks ago, we asked our followers to share their favorite mocktails with us on Instagram. From your recommendations, we put together a list of seven restaurants where you can grab non-alcoholic mixed drinks and other mocktails around Columbia.
Boku Kitchen and Saloon, 916 Gervais St.
- Try the Apple Blossom: Made with white cranberry peach, apple cinnamon syrup, and lime juice
- The Red Panda: Made with Blood orange, pineapple aloe, and lemon juice.
Boku also has a rotating nonalcoholic beer that is on the menu year-round and is offering two additional Ritual Zero Proof Mocktails for January — the Citrus Splash + The Strawberry Serenity — along with nonalcoholic wines.
The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St.
- Order the PA-NO-MA — a carbonated Zero Proof agave, lime, sugar, and grapefruit drink.
- Also enjoy the Gin Civilian — made with a Zero Proof gin alternative, lemon, orgeat, and n/a Aztec bitters
Kao Thai Cusine, 1307 Main St.
- The Lumpini Lotus: Made with Jasmine tea, Thai basil, sweet cream, lemon, and homemade honey ginger syrup.
- The Ferry to Pattaya: Made with Pineapple, coconut water, fresh lychee fruit, mint, and soda.
- The Bird’s Eye View: Made with hibiscus syrup, Thai chili, liquid aminos, lime, and ginger beer.
Publico in Five Points, 2013 Greene St. + Publico at BullStreet, 2180 Boyce St. Suite A
- Try Publicos’ Dry January menus featuring non-alcoholic spirits from Ritual Zero Proof and order the Matcha-Tini, the Kiwi Mockjito, the Hibiscus Margarita, or the Whiskey Berry Smash.
Smoked, 1643 Main St.
Smoked recently launched an updated mocktail menu featuring:
- The Green Machine — an invigorating green blend
- The Back in Black — a fruity blend of fresh pressed juices
- The Country Pumpkin — a coffee-infused treat
Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr. #20
- Ask for the Friendly Fire — a pomegranate, spiced hibiscus, lime, fizz, and mint sip.
If we missed your favorite mocktail, share your favorite and where we can get it with us.