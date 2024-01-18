Food

7 places to grab mocktails around Columbia

Explore a symphony of non-alcoholic mocktails around Columbia from seven restaurants that were recommended by our followers.

January 18, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Three colorful mocktails in different sized glasses

Three new mocktails, featured at Smoked | Photos provided by City Social Co.

Table of Contents
Boku Kitchen and Saloon, 916 Gervais St.
The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St.
Kao Thai Cusine, 1307 Main St.
Publico in Five Points, 2013 Greene St. + Publico at BullStreet, 2180 Boyce St. Suite A
Smoked, 1643 Main St.
Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr. #20

A few weeks ago, we asked our followers to share their favorite mocktails with us on Instagram. From your recommendations, we put together a list of seven restaurants where you can grab non-alcoholic mixed drinks and other mocktails around Columbia.

Boku.png

Explore Boku Kitchen and Saloon’s mocktail offerings during Januray. | Photo by @boku_cola

Boku Kitchen and Saloon, 916 Gervais St.

  • Try the Apple Blossom: Made with white cranberry peach, apple cinnamon syrup, and lime juice
  • The Red Panda: Made with Blood orange, pineapple aloe, and lemon juice.

Boku also has a rotating nonalcoholic beer that is on the menu year-round and is offering two additional Ritual Zero Proof Mocktails for January — the Citrus Splash + The Strawberry Serenity — along with nonalcoholic wines.

The Dragon Room

The PA-NO-MA mocktail. | Photo provided by The Dragon Room

The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St.

  • Order the PA-NO-MA — a carbonated Zero Proof agave, lime, sugar, and grapefruit drink.
  • Also enjoy the Gin Civilian — made with a Zero Proof gin alternative, lemon, orgeat, and n/a Aztec bitters

Kao Thai Cusine, 1307 Main St.

  • The Lumpini Lotus: Made with Jasmine tea, Thai basil, sweet cream, lemon, and homemade honey ginger syrup.
  • The Ferry to Pattaya: Made with Pineapple, coconut water, fresh lychee fruit, mint, and soda.
  • The Bird’s Eye View: Made with hibiscus syrup, Thai chili, liquid aminos, lime, and ginger beer.
Publico at bullstreet mocktails.png

Mocktails at Publico. | Photo by @Publicotap

Publico in Five Points, 2013 Greene St. + Publico at BullStreet, 2180 Boyce St. Suite A

  • Try Publicos’ Dry January menus featuring non-alcoholic spirits from Ritual Zero Proof and order the Matcha-Tini, the Kiwi Mockjito, the Hibiscus Margarita, or the Whiskey Berry Smash.

Smoked, 1643 Main St.

Smoked recently launched an updated mocktail menu featuring:

  • The Green Machine — an invigorating green blend
  • The Back in Black — a fruity blend of fresh pressed juices
  • The Country Pumpkin — a coffee-infused treat
Tazza Kitchen

The “Friendly Fire” — a pomegranate, spiced hibiscus, lime, fizz, and mint sip. | Photo by @tkcolumbia

Tazza Kitchen, 4840 Forest Dr. #20

  • Ask for the Friendly Fire — a pomegranate, spiced hibiscus, lime, fizz, and mint sip.

If we missed your favorite mocktail, share your favorite and where we can get it with us.

