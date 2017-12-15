Rum, rum, Rudolph

8 must-try holiday cocktails

Baby, it’s cold outside so it’s time for a warm fire and a good drink. The best part of December is all the seasonal flavors you don’t see year-round (peppermint, anyone?) and they’re even better in a cocktail. Next time you’re taking fam + friends around Cola, add some holiday spirit(s) to your night out.

Here’s our roundup of 8 must-try, festive holiday cocktails:

Goats | You’re Nerdy Hot | hot chocolate, adult-style – a.k.a. one more reason to visit the best bar in Five Points (IMO) | $7.50 | hours | 2017 Devine St.

Publico Kitchen & Tap | Mulled wine | infused with cinnamon, clove + allspice | $6.50 | hours | 2013 Greene St.

The Oak Table | Sweater Weather | made with evergreen syrup + rosemary bitters (literally a Christmas tree in a cup) | $11 | hours | 1221 Main St.

Motor Supply | Christmas Chai Punch | Avion anejo tequila, pomegranate, chai tea, lemon, honey | $10 | hours | 920 Gervais St.

Grill Marks | ‘O Holy Freak | non-alcoholic, but this definitely deserves a shout-out | $12.99 | hours | 711 Gervais St.

Cafe Strudel | Apple Cider Mimosa | Sunday brunch: Holiday Edition | $7 | hours | 300 State St., West Columbia | they have a few more we want to try, too: Caramel Apple Moscow Mule + Twisted Candy Apple

Terra | Spiced Pear Pisco Punch | Pisco Porton, lemon, egg white, spiced pear puree | $13 | hours | 100 State St., West Columbia

Photo courtesy Terra

Kaminsky’s | Peppermint Martini | candy cane sippin’, y’all | $9 | hours | 930 Gervais St.

Have you scouted out a special holiday cocktail that we missed? Send it our way – and thanks in advance.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the grand decorations + over-the top displays that come along with the the holidays; but I think it’s the small things that make the season special – like the food + drinks saved just for this time of year. Try one of Cola’s seasonal cocktails before you miss them. You might bump into me in Goats with that hot chocolate. 😋

Eat, Drink, Be Merry, Repeat,

–Jodi + Sam

