SUBSCRIBE
Travel and Outdoors

How to plan an event in a national park

From getting a permit to catering, we’ve got the details on how to plan a wedding, family reunion, or special occasion in a national park.

March 31, 2023 • 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
A shoulder and arm with a national parks services badge stands in the foreground. In the blurry background, an adult holds a child to look over the rail towards a body of water.

The National Park Service is over a hundred years old.

Photo by Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia Commons

Table of Contents
Pick a park
Get a permit
Spread the word
Provide the essentials
Feed guests, not wildlife
Prioritize preservation

If you’re planning a party — be it a family reunion, a wedding, or just because — we’ve got an idea that’s a breath of fresh air. Why not give your guests a gorgeous view by hosting an event in a national park? Follow these guidelines to make party planning a walk in the park.

Pick a park

Whether you want a local favorite like Congaree National Park or something a little more niche, there are 424 national parks to choose from.

Get a permit

Most parks require a permit for special events. Fill out the application well in advance to avoid any delays. Pro tip: Some parks grant a permit up to a year before the event.

Spread the word

If your festivities are open to the public, let the community know by submitting an event to our website. We’d be delighted to attend.

Provide the essentials

If you’ve ever borrowed sunscreen from a stranger, you know what we mean. Have on hand: sunscreen, bugspray, a first aid kit, and plenty of water — just in case.

Feed guests, not wildlife

Check the park’s rules about food (some require food to be stored in lockers). Either way, it’s a good idea to use airtight containers, and plan to eat in designated areas — like this picture perfect picnic spot.

Prioritize preservation

The golden rule of being in the wilderness? Leave no trace.

For example, most parks don’t allow anything to be driven into the ground — so stakes for tents and decor are out. You should also plan to clean up after yourself. Stock up on trash bags (we like these biodegradable bags) and leave the confetti at home.

Family Guides
More from COLAtoday
Fireflies
Travel and Outdoors
How to see the synchronous fireflies at Congaree National Park
March 28, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Green leaves backdropped by a blurry building.
Government
What is a LEED certification?
March 22, 2023
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto
Charlotte, NC hit the road
Travel and Outdoors
The ultimate road trip to Charlotte, NC
March 20, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
A bucket of freshly picked strawberries from Bush-n-Vine, a u-pick farm in the Olde English District.
Sponsored
3 u-pick farms to check out this spring 🍓
Sponsored by