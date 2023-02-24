SUBSCRIBE
Need a new lunch spot? 🍱

Switch up your lunchtime routine with Boku Kitchen & Saloon’s flavorful dishes.

February 24, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungBoku Kitchen + Saloon
A customer eating Boku's Lunch Bento Box with chopsticks.

Take your tastebuds on a trip and enjoy Pan-Asian flavor in the heart of The Vista.

Photo provided by Boku Kitchen & Saloon

It will be lunchtime before we know it, Cola. Want to add new flavor to your weekly lineup? Enter: Boku Kitchen & Saloon’s newly-launched lunch hours.

Boku is now open for lunch Monday-Friday starting at 11 a.m. Enjoy Pan-Asian dishes from Boku’s dinner menu like Char Siu Pork Bao Buns, Pow Shrimp, Pho Noodles + more, or try their Lunch Bento Box.

The Bento Box (defined as a Japanese-style packed lunch or a decorated wooden Japanese lunchbox), allows guests to choose an entree, side, rice, and salad or soup for a tasty + fulfilling lunch special for just $14.

Oh, and no need to worry about parking — Boku’s free parking lot (shared with neighboring restaurant, Motor Supply) has spaces available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pro tip: Take advantage of the buzzworthy specials that happen throughout the week. Think: Maki Monday, Tito’s Tuesday, and Whiskey Wednesday.

    Is your mouth watering yet? Hit the button below to make a reservation.

    RESERVE A TABLE

