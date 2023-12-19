Sponsored Content
Students can apply for 200+ scholarships with this one general application

December 19, 2023 • 
Central Carolina Community Foundation
Thanks to generous donors, the Foundation awarded $620,000 to 195 students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Know a student planning for college who needs extra financial support? Central Carolina Community Foundation’s general scholarship application is open now through March 5 giving high school seniors and current college students access to 200+ scholarship opportunities.

Here’s how the process works:

  • Applicants complete an eligibility quiz after creating an account in the scholarship portal.
  • The system then matches students to available scholarships.
  • If an applicant is matched to one or more scholarships, the complete application becomes available to them (applicants only need to fill it out once).

