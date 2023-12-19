Students can apply for 200+ scholarships with this one general application

Know a student planning for college who needs extra financial support? Central Carolina Community Foundation’s general scholarship application is open now through March 5 giving high school seniors and current college students access to 200+ scholarship opportunities.
Here’s how the process works:
- Applicants complete an eligibility quiz after creating an account in the scholarship portal.
- The system then matches students to available scholarships.
- If an applicant is matched to one or more scholarships, the complete application becomes available to them (applicants only need to fill it out once).