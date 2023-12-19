Students can apply for 200+ scholarships with this one general application

Know a student planning for college who needs extra financial support? Central Carolina Community Foundation’s general scholarship application is open now through March 5 giving high school seniors and current college students access to 200+ scholarship opportunities.

Here’s how the process works:



Applicants complete an eligibility quiz after creating an account in the scholarship portal

The system then matches students to available scholarships.

If an applicant is matched to one or more scholarships, the complete application becomes available to them (applicants only need to fill it out once).

Learn more + apply