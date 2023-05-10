Plan your next trip with nonstop flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport

It’s never too late to plan your next vacation. With nonstop flights to nine cities departing from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, there are plenty of ways to cure your travel bug. Here are some popular nonstop destinations offered from CAE:
Current destinations
- Atlanta, GA | Delta
- Charlotte, NC | American
- Chicago, IL | United
- Dallas/Fort Worth, TX | American
- New York, NY | American, Delta
- Philadelphia, PA | American
- Washington, DC | American, United
Seasonal destinations
- Miami, FL | American (June 3 through August 12)
Upcoming destinations
- Chicago, IL | American (starts July 2023)
Pro tip: Travel through Columbia Metropolitan Airport like an expert with our airport guide.