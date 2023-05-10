Plan your next trip with nonstop flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport

It’s never too late to plan your next vacation. With nonstop flights to nine cities departing from Columbia Metropolitan Airport, there are plenty of ways to cure your travel bug. Here are some popular nonstop destinations offered from CAE:

Current destinations

Atlanta, GA | Delta

Charlotte, NC | American

Chicago, IL | United

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX | American

New York, NY | American, Delta

Philadelphia, PA | American

Washington, DC | American, United

Seasonal destinations

Miami, FL | American (June 3 through August 12)

Upcoming destinations

Chicago, IL | American (starts July 2023)