PlanAhead | December 2018

Week One | Dec. 2-8

Sunday, December 2

WaterCooler: Gamecock Women’s Basketball vs. Baylor | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $6+

Buy: Junior League of Columbia Holiday Market | 12-5 p.m. | South Carolina State Fair | 1200 Rosewood Dr. | $8; access to all four days

Tour: Homes for the Holidays Tour of Homes | 1-5 p.m. | Shandon + Hollywood Rose Hill Neighborhoods | $20 | proceeds benefit schools within the neighborhoods

Show:



Shop: Surprise Book Sale | 2-4:30 p.m. | Richland Library Operations Center | 130 Lancewood Rd. | free

Holiday: Lexington’s Christmas Parade | 3:30 p.m. | West Main St., Lexington | free | ft. the Columbia Fireflies’ fire truck float

Monday, December 3

Dish: December Harvest Dinner | 6:30 p.m. | City Roots | $75 not including gratuity | four courses + drink pairing

Show: By the Bog of Cats | 8-10:30 p.m. | Booker T. Washington 100 | 1400 Wheat St. | $10

Tuesday, December 4

Hanukkah:



Statehouse Menorah Lighting ft. live music + speaker Anita Zucker

Hanukkah Dinner Celebration $22 for adults or $13 for children | buffet-style serving pierogis, gyros, latkes, etc.

Discuss:



38th Annual Economic Outlook Conference ft. presentations by Darla Moore School of Business economists + government leaders

December Chamber Issues Forum discussion will focus on the future impact of the Saluda River Walk

Arts:



Wednesday, December 5

WaterCooler: Gamecock Women’s Basketball vs. App State | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $6+

Learn: Lighting a Scene Workshop | 6-8 p.m. | Indie Grits Labs | 1013 Duke Ave. | $120 or $90 for members | a DSLR is recommended; ages 15+

ForKids: Lunch with Santa | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Bluff Rd. Park | 149 Carswell Dr. | $3 to register

Arts:



Edu: Richland One Showcase of Schools | 5-7 p.m. | Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center | free

Thursday, December 6

Learn: Beat the Holiday Blues | 6-7 p.m. | Richland Library Main | free to register

Network: Women In Leadership Luncheon | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Capital City Club | $10-25

Arts:



Learn: Speaker at the Center: Ed Devos | 12-1 p.m. | S.C. State Library, Learning Lab | 1500 Senate St. | free

Discuss:



Columbia Compass: Envision 2036 discuss the city plan ft. Columbia’s population, natural resources, land use, transportation, housing, community facilities + more

Public Transportation Meeting | 5-7 p.m. | Bluff Road Park | 148 Carswell Dr. | free to attend | discuss proposed plans for the Shop Rd. Extension Project

Friday, December 7

Shop: A Starry Night | 4-9 p.m. | Five Points | free | sales + specials at Five Points businesses, free hot chocolate + visits with Santa

Holiday: West Columbia’s 14th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting | 6:30-8:30 p.m. | 200 N. 12th St., West Columbia | free | program will include Christmas carols + greetings

Arts:



Saturday, December 8

Party: COR’s Time for Art Gala | Saturday, Dec. 8 | 7-10 p.m. | Columbia Museum of Art | $60-110 | bblack-tie-optional affair with open bar, bites by F2T Productions, live music + silent auction where attendees bid with volunteer hours on art by 20+ local artists 💃

Holiday:



Greater Cayce/West Columbia Holiday Parade of Lights to attend | parade will proceed down 12th to 12th St. + Hwy. 1 in West Columbia; featuring parade participants from across the Midlands, like Mason + the Columbia Fireflies 🚒

| 🚒 Christmas Peddler Craft Show

ForKids:



Breakfast with Santa | 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Liberty Tap Room and Grill | 828 Gervais St. | breakfast buffet ft. Santa, cookie decorating + hot cocoa | $15 adults; $10 kids | reserve your spot by calling 803-461-4677

Miracle on North Main Street | 12-2 p.m. | Meadowlake Park | 600 Beckman Dr. | free | refreshments, cookie decorating, pictures with Santa, free health screenings + more

Santa Saturdays at the State Museum meet Santa and take a train ride on the SCSM North Pole Express (If you can’t make it this weekend, they’re also open Dec. 15 + 21-23.)

Drink: Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl | 4 p.m.-12 a.m. | $20 | tix include Signature Ugly Sweater Crawl Koozie, Santa hat, live music, themed discounted drinks + being part of a crawl dressed in the ugliest sweaters; partners include Liberty Tap Room, Tin Roof + Carolina Ale House

Shop: Soda City Holiday Yard Sale | 9 a.m.-1 p.m. | 1200-1600 blocks of Main St. | free | buy + sell items





Week Two | Dec. 9-15

Sunday, December 9

Tour: Main Street Civil Rights Walking Tour | 4-5 p.m. | S.C. Statehouse Grounds | free

Shop: Crafty Feast | 12-6 p.m. | Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center | $3

Arts:



Monday, December 10

Learn: Intro to Woodburning Workshop | 6-9 p.m. | Columbia Museum of Art | $60 or $48 for members | learn the basics of woodburning in this workshop; all materials included

Network: Converspace Speed Networking | 6-8 p.m. | Converspace | 136-4 Forum Dr. | free

Dish: Curiosity Mobile Monday: The Wolf Pizza Co. | 5-8 p.m. | Curiosity Coffee Bar | 2327 Main St. 🍕

Party: Always United Celebrates the Season of Giving | 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | United Way of the Midlands | 1818 Blanding St. | free | Register by Friday

ForKids: Cookies + Cocoa with Santa | 5-6:30 p.m. | Columbia College Alumni Association | 1301 Columbia College Dr. | free | pre-register by emailing ccalum@columbiasc.edu

Tuesday, December 11

Show:



Cause: Go Red for Women Casting Call | 5-7 p.m. | WLTX News 19 | 6027 Garners Ferry Rd. | free | Share your story of when you or a loved one was affected by heart disease or a stroke for the chance to become a Go Red for Women spokesperson

Network: FMU Alumni After-Hours Event | 6-9 p.m. | Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom | 802 Gervais St. #100 | free | Register here

Learn: Nature of Winter with Rudy Mancke | 12-1 p.m. | UofSC McKissick Museum | 816 Bull St. | free

Active: Good Karma Beer Yoga | 6 p.m. | Columbia Craft Brewing Company | 520 Greene St. | donation based; all donations go to Epworth Children’s Home for the holiday season

Wednesday, December 12

Concert: Trans-Siberian Orchestra Winter Tour 2018 | 7:30 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $40+

Party: Tacos, Tequila, + Tacky Sweaters | 7-11 p.m. | 701 Whaley | $45

Cause: Plarn Crochet Party Workshop | 6-8 p.m. | Columbia Art Center | 1227 Taylor St. | free | creating bedrolls for the homeless; materials provided; bring a size “Q” crochet hook

Network: WIP Leadership Breakfast | 8 a.m. | Palmetto Club | 1231 Sumter St. | $50 at the door

Thursday, December 13

Civic: 2018 Public Policy Breakfast | 7:30-9 a.m. | Columbia Marriott | free

Shop: Studio G. Spa-liday Holiday Drop-In | 5:30-8:30 p.m. | Studio G. Aesthetics | 7453 Irmo Dr., Suite C | free

Show:



Learn: ACLU Workshop on the Legislative Process | 6-7 p.m. | Richland Library | 5306 North Main St. | free | light refreshments provided, register here

Drink: The Untraditional Happy Hour | 6-8 p.m. | Studio Cellar Columbia | 912 Lady St. | free | Register here, music, free tapas, + drink specials

Network: Jingle Mingle | 5:30-8 p.m. | Liberty Taproom | 828 Gervais St. | free | join marketing, advertizing, PR, + design professionals for hors d’oeuvres + a cash bar

WaterCooler: Carolina Calls with Coach Martin + Coach Staley | 7-8 p.m. | Wild Wing Cafe | 729 Lady St. | free | join for the Carolina Calls Radio show + meet the coaches (every Thursday during basketball season)

Friday, December 14

Drink: River Rat’s Ugly Oyster Roast/Ugly Sweater | 6-10 p.m. | River Rat Brewery | $40 | oysters, BBQ, fixin’s + beer

Tour: Candlelight Tours + Carriage Rides | 6-9 p.m. | Robert Mills House + Hampton-Preston Mansion | 1616 Blanding St. | house tours: $15 adult + $8 youth and discounts for members; carriage rides $10 per person

Saturday, December 15

Show: The Hip Abduction | 7 p.m. | The Senate | $12

ForKids: Breakfast with Santa | 8-11 a.m. | Robert Mills Carriage House | 1616 Blanding St. | $20 adult + $10 youth, free for kids 3 and under + discounts for members

Night Out At Trenholm | Dec. 15 | 2-7 p.m. | Trenholm Plaza | free | 93.5 broadcasting live from the shopping center ft. Santa + Christmas carolers until 7 p.m.

Tour: Walking Food Tour Vista | 11-1:30 p.m., 4-6:30 p.m. | $38-$43 | Historic Columbia + Two Gals and a Fork Food Tours will take you on a historic tour and stop at 5 delicious spots



Week Three | Dec. 16-22

Sunday, December 16

Arts: Indie Grits Labs Auction for Education | 5-8 p.m. | Hunter-Gatherer Brewery: The Hangar | 1402 Jim Hamilton Blvd. | $40 or $30 for members | food + live music; proceeds benefit Indie Grits programs

Film: It’s A Wonderful Life | 2-4 p.m. | Nickelodeon Theatre | $9 or $5 children 12 + under

ForKids: Brunch with Santa | 11-3 p.m. | Grill Marks | 711 Gervais St. | free | make “Reindeer Food” snacks, see Santa, + enter to win a “Ho, Ho, Ho-ly Freakshake”

Monday, December 17

Film: It’s A Wonderful Life | 6-8 p.m. | Nickelodeon Theatre | $11 or $5 children 12 + under

Show: White Mule Open Mic Monday | 8-11 p.m. | White Mule Music | 711 Saluda Ave. | free

ForKids: Breakfast with Santa Cow | 9-10:30 a.m. | Chick-fil-A Killian Crossing | 405 Killian Rd. | free | RSVP

Drink: Beer and Carols | 7-9 p.m. | Beef O’Brady’s | 4561 Hard Scrabble Rd. | free | join for singing of hymns with Living Springs Lutheran Church

Dish: Mobile Food Mondays: Fat Cat Biscuit Edition | 5-8 p.m. | Curiosity Coffee Bar | 2327 Main St.

Active: Sunset Yoga at Sola Station | 6:30-7:30 p.m. | Sola Station at Canalside | 325 Taylor St. | free | bring your own mat, some extras available

Cause: Kemopalooza Dine + Donate | 11 a.m.-9 p.m. | Carolina Ale House | 708 Lady St. | 10% of food sales benefit Camp Kemo programs at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital

Learn: What’s Cooking? Microgreens | 6-8 p.m. | Richland Library N. Main | 5306 N. Main St. | free | register here

Tuesday, December 18

Show:



Learn: My Life Experience: Notes on Blindness | 2-4 p.m. | Richland Library Sandhills | 763 Fashion Dr. | free | a 3D fully-immersive virtual reality experience

Job: Richland Two Holiday Career Fair | 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. | Richland Two Institute of Innovation | 763 Fashion Dr. | free to register

Health: Keeping the Holidays Healthy | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Drew Wellness Center | free | trigger point screening + digestive health seminar

Wednesday, December 19

WaterCooler: Gamecock Men’s Basketball vs. Virginia | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $15+

Drink: Christmas Cookies and Beer Pairing | Dec. 19 | 6-9 p.m. | River Rat Brewery | $20 | includes four cookies + a paired 8 oz. pour for each

Thursday, December 20

Learn: My Life Experience: Notes on Blindness | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Richland Library North Main | 5306 N. Main St. | free | a 3-D fully immersive virtual reality experience

ForKids: Winter Solstice: Pinecones for Birds | 3-5 p.m. | Richland Library St. Andrews | 2916 Broad River Rd. | free | open to all ages, peanut butter will be used in this activity

Holiday: Tacky Xmas Sweater Shindig | 4-9 p.m. | Craft and Draft | free to attend | ft. beer from 13 Stripes Brewery + pizza from The Wolf Pizza Co. food truck

Network: Midlands Meet Up: Holiday Happy Hour | 5:30-7:30 p.m. | The White Mule in Five Points | free to attend | join The Palladium Society of Historic Columbia, Columbia Opportunity Resource (COR), United Way of the Midlands Young Leaders Society, The Contemporaries of the Columbia Museum of Art, Leadership Columbia Alumni + Columbia Urban League Young Professionals for a Holiday Happy Hour; bring a hygiene item to donate to MIRCI

Show: WOB New Faces of Comedy | 7:30-10:30 p.m. | World of Beer | free

Dish: Vegan Sweet Swap | 6-8 p.m. | Rosewood Market and Deli | free | bring a dozen or two vegan cookies or sweets to swap; bring recipe/ingredient card with sweets

Pets: Cat Adoption Event | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | lululemon Columbia | 4840 Forest Dr. | free to attend | $25 adoption fee

Friday, December 21

WaterCooler: Gamecock Women’s Basketball vs. Temple | 7 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $5+

Party: 7th Annual Bad Santa Party with Glow Co | 10 p.m.-2 a.m. | Tin Roof Columbia | free | dress like Santa for free entry + join Bad Santa for exclusive shot specials for Santas only

Drink: Winter Solstice Lantern Parade and Holiday Biergarten | 5 p.m. | Riverfront Park | free to attend

ForKids: Gingerbread Architecture 101 | 3-4 p.m. | Richland Library Eastover | 608 Main St. | free | register here

Saturday, December 22

Show:



WaterCooler: Gamecocks Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson | 2 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $19+



Week Four | Dec. 23-29

Sunday, December 23

Arts: PETSinc Paint Your Pet Night| 5:30 p.m. | Studio Cellar Columbia | $46 | 20% of profits go to PETSinc

Show: Jazz After Noon Vol. 2 | 12 p.m. | Curiousity Coffee Bar | free

Monday, December 24

Christmas Eve



Film: Miracle on 34th Street | 6:30 p.m. | Nickelodeon Theatre | $11

Tuesday, December 25

Christmas Day

Wednesday, December 26

WaterCooler: Chick-fil-A Classic High School Basketball Tournament | 5:30 p.m. | Richland Northeast High School | 7500 Brookfield Rd. | $12

Film: Die Hard | 8:30 p.m. | Nickelodeon Theatre | $11

Thursday, December 27

Learn: My Life Experience: Notes on Blindness | 10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Richland Library St. Andrews | 2916 Broad River Rd. | free | a 3-D fully immersive virtual reality experience

Play: The Office Trivia | 7 p.m. | Tin Roof | free to attend

WaterCooler: Chick-fil-A Classic High School Basketball Tournament | 12 p.m. | Richland Northeast High School | 7500 Brookfield Rd. | $12

ForKids: Frozen Tea Party | 6-9 p.m. | watch Frozen + meet some of the characters ft. crafts + activities | $18; discount for members

Friday, December 28

Arts: Conversations with a Curator: Slow Looking, Big Painting | 12 p.m. | Columbia Museum of Art | free with membership or admission

Workshop: Post-Holidaze Creative Drop-In | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Columbia Museum of Art | free

Show: The Amos Hoffman Trio | 8-11 p.m. | The Aristocrat | 1001 Washington St. | free

WaterCooler: Chick-fil-A Classic High School Basketball Tournament | 1:50 p.m. | Richland Northeast High School | 7500 Brookfield Rd. | $12

Saturday, December 29

Outdoors: Saluda Shoals Bird Walks | 8 a.m. | Saluda Shoals Park | free

Party:



Week Five | Dec. 30-31

Sunday, December 30

WaterCooler: Gamecock Women’s Basketball vs. Furman | 2 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $5+

Monday, December 31

WaterCooler: Gamecock Men’s Basketball vs. North Greenville | 2 p.m. | Colonial Life Arena | $6+

Party:



New Years Eve at Bourbon $150 exclusive access to Bourbon during Columbia’s Famously Hot New Year Party ft. craft cocktails, beer, wine + bubbly and passed appetizers

Famously Hot New Year live music, a NYE countdown, fireworks, vendors + more

Gatsby Masquerade Ball | 9 p.m. | Liberty Tap Room & Grill | free or $35 for VIP lounge access | complimentary champagne toast at midnight

See a full list of NYE plans here.

