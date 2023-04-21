Mother’s Day Gift Guide: presents for every mom

This year, instead of grabbing a last-minute present from the store, why not get the mom figure in your life a gift that is truly unique? To help you out, we’ve created a gift guide featuring items from our online store, Six & Main, as well as products we love from other popular brands.
Moms are important to us all year, but Mother’s Day is when we can really show how special they truly are to us. From presents for the food and beverage fan to the art collector, let this gift guide lead you to the perfect present.
The outdoor enthusiast
- Let mom enjoy the outdoors and drink wine without the mess with these non-tipping wine coolers by Toadfish.
- Don’t forget to add this Capers Solid Pine Adirondack Chair by Palmetto Craft to make the outdoor experience even better.
- If mom loves spending time hitting the trails, these water and stain-repellent pants by Columbia are a must.
The art collector
- Add to mom’s art collection with pieces featuring dramatic skies, panoramic mountain vistas, and small-town area street scenes by Jeff Pittman Art.
- For coastal vibes, explore colorful artwork by Dream a little ART SC.
- If the walls are already full of beautiful art, fear not. This modern ceramic vase is the perfect decorative accent. Bonus: this vibrant coffee table book is chock-full of exquisite scenes from Mykonos.
The fashion lover
- Add to your mom’s jewelry collection with these gate arches earrings by Cori Rose Jewelry, which pair perfectly with sarongs from Honeyluv Designs LLC.
- If your mom is always on the go, gift this nomad messenger bag by Carry Courage.
- Instant-win gift: a pair of stylish yet comfortable suede Veja sneakers.
The food and beverage fan
- Have mom mix things up with this Fan Favorite 3-Pack from Simple Times Mixers. Cocktail mixers include pineapple mule, blueberry basil lemonade, and strawberry lemonade.
- Pair them with non-alcoholic spirits from Ritual Zero Proof, perfect for creating clean cocktails.
- Can’t forget the snack, right? Add this dark chocolate sea salt caramel popcorn from Poppington’s Gourmet Popcorn or the Raaka Chocolate Best Sellers Trio as a treat.
The relaxer
- If your mother loves to relax (or needs to relax), gift this aventurine + oro facial ritual set and tropical bathing set by Esteli Body to take relaxation to the next level.
- Don’t forget the candles. Gift the Mother’s Day 2-Pack from Wixology, scents include Bellini and Cosmopolitan.
- And if self-care comes in the form of a daily skincare routine, mom will love receiving the Elizabeth Arden Retinol Serum Capsules and Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Serum.
While this list is a great way to start shopping for mom, we’re working to grow our store, Six and Main, and would love to add more local vendors. If you know any local brands we should be promoting, let us know.