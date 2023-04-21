SUBSCRIBE

Mother’s Day Gift Guide: presents for every mom

From the mom who loves art to the mom who enjoys the outdoors, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide will help you find the perfect gift.

April 21, 2023 • 
Staff
SM-MothersDay-Hero-v2.png

Every mom deserves a special gift from our Mother’s Day Gift Guide.

Graphic provided by 6AM City

This year, instead of grabbing a last-minute present from the store, why not get the mom figure in your life a gift that is truly unique? To help you out, we’ve created a gift guide featuring items from our online store, Six & Main, as well as products we love from other popular brands.

Moms are important to us all year, but Mother’s Day is when we can really show how special they truly are to us. From presents for the food and beverage fan to the art collector, let this gift guide lead you to the perfect present.

The outdoor enthusiast

The art collector

  • Add to mom’s art collection with pieces featuring dramatic skies, panoramic mountain vistas, and small-town area street scenes by Jeff Pittman Art.
  • For coastal vibes, explore colorful artwork by Dream a little ART SC.
  • If the walls are already full of beautiful art, fear not. This modern ceramic vase is the perfect decorative accent. Bonus: this vibrant coffee table book is chock-full of exquisite scenes from Mykonos.

The fashion lover

The food and beverage fan

The relaxer

While this list is a great way to start shopping for mom, we’re working to grow our store, Six and Main, and would love to add more local vendors. If you know any local brands we should be promoting, let us know.

