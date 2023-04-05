SUBSCRIBE
Celebrate Pretzel Day in Columbia

Nosh on a delicious soft pretzel — complete with your favorite toppings and dipping sauces — at one of these eateries in Columbia.

April 5, 2023 • 
Emily Shea
preztel-day.gif

Stanley from “The Office” said it best. | Gif via Giphy

Fans of “The Office,” this one’s for you. If you love pretzels as much as we do, every day is Pretzel Day — AKA Stanley Hudson’s favorite day of the year. Naturally, there is only one way to properly celebrate the occasion — with a soft pretzel. Here are a few places around town where you can cure your pretzel hankerings:

Want to enjoy pretzels from the comfort of your own home? Order a gourmet soft pretzel box or make your own with this baking kit.

