Prisma Health On Call: Ask your questions about heart health

What heart-related questions do you have for Prisma Health cardiology experts?

January 9, 2025 • 
Anne Weber
This month, we’re connecting readers with the heart specialists at Prisma Health.

Welcome back to Prisma Health On Call, our Q+A series that connects you, our readers, to Prisma Health providers who are ready to answer your questions. This month, we’re focusing on how to keep your heart healthyand we’re pumped.

Prisma Health’s cardiology experts are here to answer your queries related to this vital organ. Think:

Submit your questions below, and we’ll circle back with the answers in a few weeks.

Ask the experts

