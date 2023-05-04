SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Wellness

Prisma Health On Call: Ask the experts your orthopedic and sports medicine questions

What orthopedic + sports medicine questions do you have for Prisma Health experts?

May 4, 2023 • 
Bethany HarrisPrisma Health
Sponsored by
COLA-Prisma Health on call orthopedics sports medicine-5.10.23.jpeg

Don’t miss the chance to ask Prisma Health’s elite sport specialists your questions.

Photo provided by Prisma Health

Love the Gamecocks? Or how about the Columbia Fireflies or SC United? Here’s your chance to get medical advice from the same physicians who provide care for the elite athletes of your favorite teams.

For this month’s installment of Prisma Health On Call, we’re connecting readers to Prisma Health orthopedic physicians who are here, on call, and ready to answer your questions about sports injuries, orthopedic issues, joint problems, exercise, how to best take care of your body, and more. Think:

❓ How do I choose the best athletic shoe for me?
❓ What can I do to help my kids avoid common sports injuries?
❓ How can I tell I strained a muscle or something worse?
How can I improve my bone strength?
Am I too young for joint replacement?

Submit your questions, and we’ll share the experts’ answers in a few weeks.*

Ask the experts

More from COLAtoday
FirstBank_MULTI_5.4.23.jpeg
Sponsored
4 things to consider when selecting a bank
Sponsored by
A collage featuring donated items for the Power of the Purse auction.
Sponsored
👛 Party with a purpose at this annual event
Sponsored by
COLA.GVL-Prisma Health Stroke Awareness Month-5.3.23.jpeg
Sponsored
When seconds count: Knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke
Sponsored by
Midlands-Gives-2023.jpg
Sponsored
Help support 570+ nonprofits during Midlands Gives 2023
Sponsored by