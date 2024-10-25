Prisma Health on Call: Your radiology questions, answered

In case you missed it, Prisma Health recently opened a new retail imaging center on Sunset Boulevard. Read: You can now make appointments at this convenient location for high-quality + lower-cost MRI scans and CT scans with a doctor’s order.

For this round of Prisma Health On Call, we asked you, our readers, to send us your questions about radiology. Here with the answers are Prisma Health imaging experts Drs. Matthew Taffoni, Jacob Hamm, Richard Leach, and Lee Madeline.

What does a radiologist do?

A radiologist is a medical doctor trained to interpret imaging. Radiologists view the images and create a report, based on the imaging findings, that helps diagnose and treat the patient.

How does imaging help diagnose patients?

Imaging is an extremely valuable tool for physicians today and will continue to be in the future. Various forms of imaging can provide a very detailed look inside the body. The pictures help physicians thoroughly evaluate patients for a suspected disease or injury.

What is retail imaging and how is it different from hospital imaging?

Retail imaging is performed outside of hospitals at lower costs to patients (pro tip: you can request an estimate before your procedure). Plus, these centers are often in convenient locations.

Is imaging radiation harmful?

While there are risks associated with imaging radiation, they are generally outweighed by the significant benefits when imaging is used appropriately. Imaging can provide critical information for diagnosing and treating health conditions, potentially avoiding more invasive procedures.

Medical imaging procedures are regulated to ensure they use the lowest possible dose of radiation necessary to achieve a good-quality image. Prisma Health’s medical physicists and radiation safety officers make sure regulations are followed and procedures are as safe as possible.

Bonus: Find out why you won’t have to wear a lead apron during your procedure.

What options are available for an MRI? Which is best for claustrophobia?

Our new wide-bore MRIs provide an optimal blend of image clarity and patient comfort. These scanners can be the best option for patients with claustrophobia as they offer more room between the patient and the scanner. Wide-bore scanners provide fine, detailed images of all parts of the body while also being comfortable for patients of all sizes.

Prisma Health’s Imaging Centers can help provide a detailed picture of your health. Photo by Prisma Health

Is it necessary to have a scan on your stomach and does it see everything?

It’s important to clarify that when we talk about a scan of the “stomach,” we’re typically referring to imaging of the abdomen and pelvis, which includes various organs such as the stomach, liver, intestines, kidneys, pancreas, and bladder.

Both CT and MRI scans can provide valuable information about your abdomen and pelvis. They are typically used for different purposes based on the suspected condition. Neither scan can “see everything,” but they can provide a comprehensive view of many important structures and potential problems when used appropriately and interpreted by a skilled radiologist. Your doctor will help guide the decision on which imaging technique is best for your situation.

What does Prisma Health do to reduce unnecessary imaging?

We use several strategies to reduce unnecessary imaging and over-utilization, including:



Clinical decision support (CDS): CDS tools provide real-time feedback to physicians on the appropriateness of imaging requests. Prisma Health was an early adopter of CDS years ago.

CDS tools provide real-time feedback to physicians on the appropriateness of imaging requests. Prisma Health was an early adopter of CDS years ago. Education and training: Using multidisciplinary conferences and multi-department imaging councils, we educate referring physicians on updated guidelines and the potential harms of overutilization.

Using multidisciplinary conferences and multi-department imaging councils, we educate referring physicians on updated guidelines and the potential harms of overutilization. Practice guidelines: We develop and adhere to evidence-based appropriateness criteria for imaging to ensure that only necessary tests are performed. These guidelines help standardize care and reduce variability in imaging practices.

We develop and adhere to evidence-based appropriateness criteria for imaging to ensure that only necessary tests are performed. These guidelines help standardize care and reduce variability in imaging practices. Accreditation and regulation: We ensure our imaging facilities are accredited and adhere to high standards, which can help reduce unnecessary imaging.

By implementing these strategies, we improve the quality of care, reduce costs, and minimize patient exposure to unnecessary radiation.

How much do imaging procedures cost? How much does insurance cover?

The cost of procedures, and how much of the cost is covered, is largely determined by your insurance. You can always request an estimate.

Do you take Medicare?

Yes



Learn more about Prisma Health imaging centers here.