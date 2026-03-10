Be the broker: Big opportunity in the heart of Five Points

Looking to make your mark in Five Points? A unique retail/office opportunity is now available at 738 + 746 Harden St., Columbia, SC 29205 — right in the heart of the action.

With two spaces available (±1,860 SF and ±2,206 sqft.) — or combined for ±4,066 sqft. — this multi-story property offers flexibility for retailers, creatives, and office users alike.

738 Harden features:



Two dedicated parking spaces (a rare Five Points perk)

Two updated ADA-compliant restrooms

Two storage areas

Double-pane 3M tinted windows, insulation, and music wiring

746 Harden features:



Two on-site parking spots + EV Level 2 charging capability

269 SF mezzanine secure storage

LED branded signage overlooking the Five Points fountain

New Energy Star electric, HVAC with air purification, commercial shower

Secure entrances, high-speed internet, balcony deck (892 SF) Wi-Fi ready

Ready to shape what’s next for Five Points? Be the broker and share what you’d love to see in this space.

Explore the space