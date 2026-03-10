Be the broker: Big opportunity in the heart of Five Points

Looking to make your mark in Five Points? A unique retail/office opportunity is now available at 738 + 746 Harden St., Columbia, SC 29205 — right in the heart of the action.
With two spaces available (±1,860 SF and ±2,206 sqft.) — or combined for ±4,066 sqft. — this multi-story property offers flexibility for retailers, creatives, and office users alike.
738 Harden features:
- Two dedicated parking spaces (a rare Five Points perk)
- Two updated ADA-compliant restrooms
- Two storage areas
- Double-pane 3M tinted windows, insulation, and music wiring
746 Harden features:
- Two on-site parking spots + EV Level 2 charging capability
- 269 SF mezzanine secure storage
- LED branded signage overlooking the Five Points fountain
- New Energy Star electric, HVAC with air purification, commercial shower
- Secure entrances, high-speed internet, balcony deck (892 SF) Wi-Fi ready
Ready to shape what’s next for Five Points? Be the broker and share what you’d love to see in this space.