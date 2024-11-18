Be the Broker: Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus in Columbia, SC

A historic opportunity awaits on North Main Street: with the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary relocating to Hickory, NC, its 17-acre campus is ready for its next chapter. Established in 1830 and a fixture in Columbia since 1911, the campus is just a five-minute drive from downtown Columbia.

Nestled in the Seminary Ridge neighborhood known for its tree-lined streets and the historic Ensor-Keenan House, the campus presents a variety of possibilities. Could it become a hub for education from another local college, an arts district, or a mixed-use development that preserves its legacy while serving Columbia’s future?

Anchored by Beam Hall, a Gothic Revival building designed by noted architect Charles M. Robinson, the site is ripe for adaptive reuse. The campus’ historic character and prime location near downtown make it an intriguing spot for creative redevelopment.

Be the broker and weigh in on what you’d like to see at this North Main Street landmark.