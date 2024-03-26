Be the Broker: What do you want to see move into the Tapp’s building?

Rise and shine, Cola. Grab your morning coffee and put on your thinking cap — it’s time to be the broker and let us know what you want to see open its doors in this historic retail/office space.

The history

The Tapp’s building has been a staple of Columbia’s skyline since its construction in the 1940s.

Originally built as a department store, the seven-story building was renovated in 2003 into a Class-A mixed-use development featuring 42 loft-style apartments that sit above 23,496 sqft of retail/office/specialty space across two floors of flexible floor plans. It’s been an arts center, it’s been a cosmetology school, and now, it’s available for lease via Trinity Partners. What will it be next?

The details

Street level availability: 10,560 sqft

Lower level availability: 12,936 sqft

Head over to our Instagram to weigh in on what you would like to see in the Tapp’s building.

Be the broker