Be the Broker: What do you want to see move into the Tapp’s building?

It’s been an arts center, it’s been a cosmetology school, and now, it’s available for lease via Trinity Partners.

March 26, 2024 • 
Garcelle Vierra ErdieTrinity Partners
The exterior of the Tapp's building in Columbia, SC as seen from the street.

The available space is located at the intersection of Main St. and Blanding St. in downtown Columbia, within the central business district.

Photo provided by Trinity Partners

The history
The details

Rise and shine, Cola. Grab your morning coffee and put on your thinking cap — it’s time to be the broker and let us know what you want to see open its doors in this historic retail/office space.

The history

The Tapp’s building has been a staple of Columbia’s skyline since its construction in the 1940s.

Originally built as a department store, the seven-story building was renovated in 2003 into a Class-A mixed-use development featuring 42 loft-style apartments that sit above 23,496 sqft of retail/office/specialty space across two floors of flexible floor plans. It’s been an arts center, it’s been a cosmetology school, and now, it’s available for lease via Trinity Partners. What will it be next?

The details

  • Street level availability: 10,560 sqft
  • Lower level availability: 12,936 sqft

Head over to our Instagram to weigh in on what you would like to see in the Tapp’s building.

Be the broker

